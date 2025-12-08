Hartzell Engine Tech Names Quality Aircraft Accessories a Recommended Service Facility for Sky-Tec Products
First Offering is $400 Flat-Rate Solenoid Repair
Customers have asked for a reliable, affordable way to repair or replace solenoids without replacing the entire starter.”MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech names Quality Aircraft Accessories (QAA) as its Recommended Service Facility (RSF) for the Sky-Tec starter product line. Both Hartzell Engine Tech and QAA are Signia Aerospace companies.
— Marolous Cebulka, VP of Sales & Marketing for Hartzell Engine Tech
As part of this new designation, QAA is introducing its first new service offering to the market: a $400 flat-rate repair for Sky-Tec solenoids. As the official RSF for Sky-Tec products, QAA is now the only facility authorized by Hartzell Engine Tech to perform such repairs on genuine Sky-Tec PM and LS series starters, whether installed on certified or non-certified engines.
Solenoid repairs will be performed under a newly developed Hartzell Repair Process, created exclusively for QAA. Each repaired unit will be returned with an FAA Airworthiness Approval 8130 tag.
The new program directly addresses customer requests for a legitimate, lower-cost repair option for a component historically treated as disposable. Operators have been seeking a more economical alternative that maintains OEM integrity and FAA compliance.
“Customers have asked for a reliable, affordable way to repair or replace solenoids without replacing the entire starter,” said Marolous Cebulka, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Hartzell Engine Tech. “This RSF designation delivers three major benefits: first, a factory-approved, FAA-authorized repair; second, meaningful cost savings over full replacement; and third, faster turnaround times through QAA, helping aircraft owners minimize downtime.”
QAA already supports the suite of Hartzell Engine Technologies products, including legacy starters, alternators, fuel pumps, and starter adapters. QAA also serves as one of Hartzell Engine Tech’s authorized RSFs for Turbo Systems components.
The Sky-Tec RSF designation further strengthens OEM support and establishes a single, safeguarded, authorized channel for Sky-Tec repairs. QAA is the only sanctioned facility for these starter system repairs, an important measure as unapproved repairs and counterfeit parts have appeared in some regions.
Aircraft owners may begin the repair process at QAA.com, where they can complete the Service Form and ship in their unit. Once received, QAA provides a quote and scope of work, processes the repair, and returns the unit, typically within one to three days.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a broad product portfolio consisting of PowerUP Ignition Systems, Janitrol Heaters, Plane-Power Alternators, Sky-Tec Starters and Starter Adapters, FuelCraft fuel pumps and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for general aviation and the military. For more information, visit https://hartzell.aero.
About Quality Aircraft Accessories
QAA is an FAA-approved repair station for general aviation parts and components. QAA is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. with a smaller facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The company overhauls most piston engine and airframe accessories and offers new, overhauled, exchanged, repaired, remanufactured and serviceable accessories. Along with its capabilities as a repair station, QAA also serves aircraft owners and maintainers as a distribution channel for many Hartzell products and brands. For more information visit https://www.qaa.com/.
About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.
Jim Gregory for Hartzell Engine Tech
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
