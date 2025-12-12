Generals Bosses & Bossettas 4th Annual Platinum Awards Gala

Michelle and Bennie Lovett (a father and daughter moment) Photo credit: Loraine Trammell Michelle and Southern Soul Artist Mike Clark Jr. Photo Credit: Loraine Trammell Cicley Gay - Board Chair of Black Lives Matter - Photo Credit: Phoenix Ascar

A Night Dedicated to Celebrating Leaders Who Inspire Change

We don't compete; we complete each other. I believe we should team up, tag, and get bags. With God, all things are possible.” — Michelle Lovett

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Provided by Tye LiveThe 4th Annual Generals Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala delivered an evening of elegance, inspiration, and celebration at the Atlanta Cosmopolitan Event Center. Over 300 distinguished guests which included industry innovators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, gathered to honor trailblazers whose leadership and impact are reshaping business, media, arts, and community development. Hosted by Michelle Lovett , 4x Bestselling Author, Serial Entrepreneur, and Motivational Speaker, the gala celebrated extraordinary individuals recognized as “Generals Bosses & Bossettas” for their excellence, vision, and societal contributions.Honorees Included:• Amaryah Jones, the youngest radio personality in the U.S.A.• Mike Clark Jr., Southern Soul artist• EPI Media - Georgia-based Public Relations and Marketing Consulting Firm• Candace Parker Holyfield - “Seven Figure Spa Chick” and entrepreneurial powerhouse• Cicely Gay - Board Chair of Black Lives Matter• Mayor Jayden Williams, Georgia’s youngest MayorThe evening also recognized and honored remarkable leaders such as Dr. Lucky Johnson, Kenn Collier, Dr. Donna Patterson, Cedric McKinzie, Dr. Frances Bailey, Claudia Massey, Alia Pope, Dr. Cindy Smith, and Dr. Fabiola Constant, Joshua Shipman among others.Guests were treated to live performances by Mike Clark Jr., comedy by Kelly Kellz, and full red-carpet coverage from The Nick & JJ Show and Charm Love Talk Show, among others. From exquisite hospitality to curated entertainment, the gala radiated unity, empowerment, and celebration of achievement.Michelle shares: “We don't compete; we complete each other. I believe we should team up, tag, and get bags. With God, all things are possible.”Special thanks & gratitude to this year's sponsors: Seven Figure Spa Chick • Black Lives Matter • Tastee Wines • Private Affair Event Group • Honey Boss Lux • No Nykel N Dyme Production • I Love Your Momma’s Pies • Loc’Din By Mac • The Purpose Zeal Academy • The Glamm CEO Experience • Meme All Over Productions • EPI Media • Love and Lifestyle Magazine • Terry Miles • Weighted Long Enough Talk Show • SheEO of Childcare • Gloria LegacyThe gala was a stunning showcase of leadership, excellence, and impactful achievement, leaving guests inspired and motivated for the year ahead.A Dedicated Appreciation to Bennie Lovett (Michelle's father):With a deep and heartfelt gratitude to Bennie Lovett, whose steadfast love, guidance, and unshakable belief have been the foundation of Michelle’s strength and purpose. His quiet sacrifices, unwavering encouragement, and constant presence have carried her through every challenge and triumph. It is through his enduring support that she continues to lead and uplift others through Generals Bosses & Bossettas. Bennie’s faith in her calling is not only a gift to Michelle, but a blessing to the entire community she serves.Preparations are already underway for the 5th Annual Generals Bosses & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala. Stay connected for updates: @generalsbossessandbossettasMedia / Press Inquiries:

