History Made: Amaryah Jones Becomes the Youngest Award-Winning Radio Personality in the World

Amaryah Jones at the Generals Bosses and Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala Amaryah Jones at the IGen Film Fest

Proof That Purpose, Passion, and Faith Have No Age Limit By Tye Live

We all have the ability to create, so create and let your message heal the world.” — Amaryah Jones

UNITED STATES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amaryah Jones is making history, breaking barriers, and reminding the world that age doesn’t limit impact; purpose is what leads the way. With a powerful voice, undeniable presence, and purpose-driven passion, Amaryah has officially become the youngest award-winning radio personality in the world, collecting major industry honors while most teens are still finding their voice.On November 8, 2025, Amaryah received the Rising Star Award from the IGen Film Fest, recognizing her as the youngest radio personality in the United States and for making a positive impact in media. She was just 12 years old when the award was presented. Less than a month later, on December 7, 2025, she leveled up again receiving the Legendary Icon Boss in Radio Award at the Generals, Bosses and Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala at only 13 years old. This is legendary status achieved early.Amaryah continues to set the bar while lighting the path for others to follow in her trail. Her message to children around the world is bold and empowering: start now, believe in yourself, and put in the work behind your passion. She reminds youths and adults everywhere that their voice is power and that consistent action produces real results.Above all, Amaryah humbly gives all glory and honor to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, acknowledging that her gifts, opportunities, and success are rooted in faith, purpose, and gratitude.Amaryah Jones is the host of The Amaryah J Show, airing every Saturday at 12:00 PM EST on Envision Radio, with a replay every Tuesday at 12:00 PM EST. Envision Radio is a Stellar Award, Gospel Choice Music Awards, and SPIN Award-nominated radio station, broadcasting 24/7 globally and amplifying faith-driven voices worldwide.Beyond the mic, Amaryah is deeply committed to uplifting others. Through her Youth Spotlight page in Envision Radio Magazine, she intentionally shines a light on young people doing amazing work in entertainment and in their communities, ensuring that youth voices are not only heard, but celebrated.Amaryah is also an author, inspirational speaker, entrepreneur, and multi-hyphenate creative. Her journey began early, at just 2 years old; she earned the prestigious title of Little Miss Ambassador International. Since then, she has continued to shine across platforms, appearing in independent films, modeling for prestigious designers, and expanding her influence throughout media and entertainment.Her impact extends far beyond the stage and studio. Amaryah has served as a featured speaker at the Hardin County NAACP Black History event and was a guest speaker for a Kentucky Black Caucus event. She has inspired children in Alabama and Miami, delivering empowering messages that motivate students to believe in themselves as they prepare for state testing. Whether addressing leaders or young learners, her message remains consistent: believe, prepare, pursue, never doubt your abilities, and most importantly keep God first!In 2026, expect more shows, bigger platforms, new awards, and greater recognition. Amaryah is also writing her first film, using storytelling as another tool to inspire, uplift, and heal.Her mission is fearless and faith-driven:“We all have the ability to create, so create and let your message heal the world.” - Amaryah JonesMEDIA CONTACTFor interviews, speaking engagements, and guest appearances:

Amaryah Jones received the Legendary Icon Boss In Radio Award

