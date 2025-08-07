Empowering Families: The 6th Annual Back 2 School Jamfest Returns to Fort Lauderdale
Over 500 Families to Receive Food • 800+ Backpacks Full of School Supplies • A Day of Giving, Empowerment, and Community Fun
Proudly presented by Blooming Beautees, Bottom Up Foundation, Siaise Durocher Foundation, SouthPromo.com, Tax Me Corp, First Class Promotions, and Devon Dukes, in collaboration with the City of Fort Lauderdale. This dynamic event brings families together for an unforgettable day of support, service, and fun.
The events for this day is split in two parts, but united in purpose:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Free Community Food Distribution
More than 500 families will be provided with fresh groceries and essentials provided by Farm Share FL in an effort to combat food insecurity in our neighborhoods.
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Backpack & School Supply Distribution
Over 800 fully stocked backpacks will be gifted to children and teens, just in time for the new academic year. The afternoon will also feature free haircuts, music, bounce houses, games, live entertainment, and delicious food for all attendees.
“We started the Back 2 School Jamfest as a way to uplift our community with real support, not just celebration. Every backpack, every meal, and every smile are a seed we’re planting for a stronger future,” says Jessica Williams, CEO of SouthPromo.com. “We’re so proud to be part of this incredible coalition of organizations that truly care about our youth and their success.”
This year’s event is also proudly supported by Commissioner Pamela Beasley-Pittman of the City of Fort Lauderdale, whose commitment to family-focused initiatives continues to inspire and uplift local residents.
Let’s come together to make sure our kids head back to school equipped, confident, and celebrated.
General Inquiries & Getting Involved:
Jessica Williams
Email: Info@southpromo.com
954-560-4812
Media & Press Inquires Contact:
Tye Live
Email: Tyelive@Tyeliveent.com
786-397-1430
TYE LIVE
Tye Live Ent LLC
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.