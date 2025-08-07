Empowering Families: The 6th Annual Back 2 School Jamfest Returns to Fort Lauderdale

Over 500 Families to Receive Food • 800+ Backpacks Full of School Supplies • A Day of Giving, Empowerment, and Community Fun

Every backpack, every meal, and every smile are a seed we’re planting for a stronger future.” — Jessica Williams, CEO of South Promo.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of South Florida’s most anticipated community giveback events, the 6th Annual Back 2 School Jamfest , is back this Saturday, August 9, 2025 from 9:00AM - 4:00PM, at Oswald Park located at 2220 NW 21st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, and this year’s celebration is bigger, bolder, and more impactful than ever.Proudly presented by Blooming Beautees, Bottom Up Foundation, Siaise Durocher Foundation, SouthPromo.com, Tax Me Corp, First Class Promotions, and Devon Dukes, in collaboration with the City of Fort Lauderdale. This dynamic event brings families together for an unforgettable day of support, service, and fun.The events for this day is split in two parts, but united in purpose:9:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Free Community Food Distribution More than 500 families will be provided with fresh groceries and essentials provided by Farm Share FL in an effort to combat food insecurity in our neighborhoods.12:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Backpack & School Supply DistributionOver 800 fully stocked backpacks will be gifted to children and teens, just in time for the new academic year. The afternoon will also feature free haircuts, music, bounce houses, games, live entertainment, and delicious food for all attendees.“We started the Back 2 School Jamfest as a way to uplift our community with real support, not just celebration. Every backpack, every meal, and every smile are a seed we’re planting for a stronger future,” says Jessica Williams , CEO of SouthPromo.com. “We’re so proud to be part of this incredible coalition of organizations that truly care about our youth and their success.”This year’s event is also proudly supported by Commissioner Pamela Beasley-Pittman of the City of Fort Lauderdale, whose commitment to family-focused initiatives continues to inspire and uplift local residents.Let’s come together to make sure our kids head back to school equipped, confident, and celebrated.General Inquiries & Getting Involved:Jessica WilliamsEmail: Info@southpromo.com954-560-4812Media & Press Inquires Contact:Tye LiveEmail: Tyelive@Tyeliveent.com786-397-1430

