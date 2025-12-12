Davis Street Community Center Holiday Basket Program to Support 896 Families and 428 Senior Households in Need

Toy shelves are empty and the need is growing. Please donate new toys today. Our pantry shelves are empty. We need your help now more than ever

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davis Street Community Center Holiday Basket Program needs your support! This year Davis Street will provide local families and senior households in need with a holiday meal and new, age-appropriate toys for children during the holiday season. This year the need is greater than ever, with thousands of families out of work and feeling the impact of rising food and utility costs.For decades, the Holiday Basket Program has been a lifeline for local families in need. Without immediate support, we will not have the food and toys needed to support everyone who is counting on us.Davis Street urgently needs non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys to support the families counting on us this holiday season. Every food and toy donation will help a child or household in need. You can also help by volunteering to pack food and toys on Saturday, December 13th and 20th from 9 AM to 11 AM, or assist on distribution day, Monday, December 22nd, from 7 AM to 5 PM.For more than 50 years, Davis Street has served San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley Ashland, Cherryland, and the Eden Area with primary care, child care, basic needs support and programs for adults intellectual disabilities. Today, the need is great and we are asking our community to rally with us.Donate today. Volunteer. Time is running out, and families are in need this holiday season.About Davis Street Community CenterFounded in 1972, Davis Street Community Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income families and individuals. We provide a wide range of essential services that strengthen families and uplift our community. Last year, Davis Street’s primary care clinic provided a total of 19,969 visits. The Alternative Payment Program (APP) provided voucher-based child care to 1,196 children and directly cared for 234 children at our three child development centers. We also offer basic needs assistance through our food pantry and clothing program, with 42,895 food pantry visits, and we provide specialized services for adults with intellectual disabilities, supporting 62 clients.Together, these programs help families build stability, access opportunities, and thrive.Please make an impact today by donating or shopping our Amazon Wishlist

