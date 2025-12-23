Davis Street Community Center Brings Holiday Meals and Toys to almost 1,400 Households—Rain or Shine

Despite the rain, Davis Street delivered meals and toys to nearly 1,400 households—its largest Holiday Basket event yet.

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite the rain, Davis Street Community Center successfully hosted its annual Holiday Basket distribution, providing almost 1,400 families across the community with new toys and fresh turkey, fresh produce and fixin’s for a warm holiday meal.The Holiday Basket Program has been around for over 40 years to support families facing food insecurity and economic hardship and this year marked Davis Street Community Center’s largest Holiday Basket distribution to date. In a single day, nearly 100 volunteers joined Davis Street staff to support families on a record-breaking scale, distributing more than 10,000 toys alongside holiday meals including turkey, fresh produce and all the fixin’s for a warm holiday meal. This effort reflects both the growing need in the community and the response from the community who came together to ensure no family was left behind during the holidays.“Seeing so many volunteers come out in the rain speaks volumes about the strength of our community,” said Daniel Johnson, CEO of Davis Street. “Because of this generosity and teamwork, families were able to celebrate the holidays with food on the table and gifts for their children.”The event was made possible through the efforts of community partners and volunteers who showed up in full support, including the Alameda County Fire Department, San Leandro Police Department, Hayward California Highway Patrol, and many dedicated community volunteers. Together with Davis Street staff, they worked side by side to distribute holiday baskets, toys, and fresh groceries to ensure families felt supported during the holiday season.Davis Street Community Center extends its deepest gratitude to all first responders, partners, volunteers, and staff whose commitment made this event possible proving that even in challenging weather, community shows up!About Davis Street Community CenterFounded in 1972, Davis Street Community Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income families and individuals. Davis Street provides essential services that strengthen families and uplift our community. Our programs include a Primary Care Clinic, Dental and Behavioral health. Basic Needs Program provides emergency food and clothing. Children’s Services includes voucher-based care and direct care through our three child development centers. Additionally, we have specialized programs that support adults with intellectual disabilities.Beyond the families we supported through this program, thousands more rely on our food pantry each month, please donate to help us continue this crucial work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.