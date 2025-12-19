Davis Street Community Center to Distribute Holiday Baskets to Nearly 1,400 Households

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 18, 2025 Davis Street Community Center will host its annual Holiday Basket Distribution on Monday, December 22 at 8:00 AM, providing holiday food and toys to 896 families and 428 senior households and individuals.The Holiday Basket Program supports community members facing food insecurity during the holiday season, including seniors, families with children, and individuals experiencing financial hardship. Each basket includes a fresh turkey, fresh produce and non-perishable food items to help households prepare a holiday meal.Each child will receive new age appropriate toys, educational items, stocking stuffers and more, while teens will also receive special gifts and gift cards. These donations will ensure that every child and teen feel valued during the holidays.There is still time to make an impact. Donations are urgently needed to meet the demand and ensure all households receive support this holiday season. Community members are urged to donate today , every contribution directly supports families and seniors during this critical time.The Davis Street Holiday Basket distribution is Monday, December 22nd starting at 8AM where Davis Street staff, the Alameda County Fire Department, community partners, and nearly a hundred volunteers will join forces to ensure the Holiday Basket distribution day runs smoothly and successfully. Davis Street Community Center thanks its donors, partners, and supporters whose generosity makes this effort possible to hundreds of local households during the holidays.About Davis Street Community CenterFounded in 1972, Davis Street Community Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income families and individuals. Davis Street provides essential services that strengthen families and uplift our community. Our programs include a Primary Care Clinic, Dental and Behavioral health. Basic Needs Program provides emergency food and clothing. Children’s Services includes voucher-based care and direct care through our three child development centers. Additionally, we have specialized programs that support adults with intellectual disabilities.Donations of new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items are urgently needed. Donate today or Drop off your donations to Davis Street Community Center.3081 Teagarden StreetSan Leandro CA 94577Food pantry from 9AM to 5PMFront door from 9AM to 6PM

