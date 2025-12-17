1,414 Kids Need Your Help! Davis Street Community Center Urgently Seeks Toy Donations For The Holidays

1,414 Kids Need Your Help! Every toy and donation helps families in need.

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davis Street Community Center is calling on the community to ensure that no child goes without a gift this year. As the holiday quickly approaches, the need has reached a critical level for families across our community. 1,414 children are still waiting for toys, and 543 families remain in need of holiday meals. With a critical toy shortage and time quickly running out, Davis Street needs your help!“This holiday season, our community has the power to bring joy to more than 3,000 kids and to 1,400 households,” Daniel Johnson, CEO of Davis Street Community Center. “Every toy and donation helps families in need.”About Davis Street Community CenterFounded in 1972, Davis Street Community Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income families and individuals. Davis Street provides essential services that strengthen families and uplift our community. Our programs include a Primary Care Clinic, Dental and Behavioral health. Basic Needs Program provides emergency food and clothing. Children’s Services includes voucher-based care and direct care through our three child development centers. Additionally, we have specialized programs that support adults with intellectual disabilities.Donations of new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items are urgently needed. Donate today! The Davis Street Holiday Basket distribution day will be held on Monday, December 22nd starting at 8AM where Davis Street staff, community partners, and nearly a hundred volunteers will join forces to ensure the Holiday Basket distribution day runs smoothly and successfully.Drop off your donations to Davis Street Community Center.3081 Teagarden StreetSan Leandro CA 94577Food pantry from 9AM to 5PMFront door from 9AM to 6PM

