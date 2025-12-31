Never Abuse Poor Fruit Again!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Suture Buddy is a medical education company specializing in suturing simulation tools and procedural skills training solutions for residency programs and graduate medical education institutions.Residency programs nationwide are adopting competency based medical education frameworks that emphasize measurable outcomes, documented skill development, and standardized procedural instruction. The Suture Buddy provides suturing simulation tools that support competency based medical education by allowing residents to practice suturing techniques repeatedly in a controlled training environment.The Suture Buddy products are used to reinforce procedural competency in residency programs across emergency medicine, surgery, family medicine, and internal medicine. Program directors and GME leadership incorporate these tools into intern boot camps, skills laboratories, remediation plans, and ongoing resident evaluations focused on procedural competency.Simulation is a core element of modern graduate medical education. The Suture Buddy supports simulation based training by providing realistic suturing simulation platforms that enable procedural skills training without direct patient involvement. Simulation based training allows educators to observe technique, assess progress, and document procedural competency over time.Residency programs seeking suturing simulation tools, procedural skills training resources, and competency based medical education support can access The Suture Buddy training solutions at https://www.thesuturebuddy.com

Step-by-step Simple interrupted suture placement

