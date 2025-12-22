The Suture Buddy Supports Residency Programs With Hands-On Procedural Skills Training

Never Abuse Poor Fruit Again! The Surgical Skin Stapler and Remover are part of the entire kit!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Suture Buddy, a Houston-based medical education company, is helping residency programs strengthen procedural instruction by providing realistic suturing simulation tools designed for graduate medical education.Residency training programs face increasing pressure to demonstrate outcomes under competency based medical education while balancing patient safety, duty hour restrictions, and limited clinical exposure. The Suture Buddy addresses these challenges by offering practical tools that support procedural learning outside of the clinical environment.Founded by emergency physician Jamal Rahimi, MD, The Suture Buddy was developed to meet the needs of residents who require repetition and confidence building early in training. The company’s products are commonly used in skills labs, intern boot camps, and remediation curricula to support measurable procedural competency “Residents learn best through repetition and low-pressure practice,” said Dr. Rahimi. “Our goal is to give training programs tools that reinforce core techniques before residents perform them on patients.”The Suture Buddy’s suturing simulation products are used by residency programs across multiple specialties, including emergency medicine, family medicine, surgery, and internal medicine. These tools support simulation based training initiatives by allowing programs to standardize instruction, reinforce technique, and assess performance in a controlled environment.Residency programs and medical educators can explore available training solutions through The Suture Buddy’s online platform at https://www.thesuturebuddy.com About The Suture BuddyThe Suture Buddy is a Texas-based medical education company focused on hands-on procedural training solutions for healthcare professionals. Founded by an emergency physician, the company supports residency programs by advancing practical education aligned with competency based medical education standards.

Step-by-step Simple interrupted suture placement

