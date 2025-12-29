The Suture Buddy Provides ACGME Aligned Suturing Simulation Tools for Residency and GME Programs

Never Abuse Poor Fruit Again!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Suture Buddy, a Houston-based medical education company, is supporting residency and graduate medical education programs by delivering hands-on suturing simulation tools aligned with current ACGME expectations and institutional training standards.As residency programs continue to transition toward competency based medical education , program directors and designated institutional officials face increasing demands to demonstrate measurable outcomes in procedural instruction. The Suture Buddy addresses this need by offering practical resources that support structured procedural learning outside of direct patient care.Founded by emergency physician Jamal Rahimi, MD, The Suture Buddy was developed to meet the educational needs of residency programs seeking consistent, repeatable methods for teaching and assessing procedural competency . The company’s suturing simulation tools are commonly integrated into intern boot camps, skills labs, remediation pathways, and milestone based assessments.“Simulation allows residents to build technical proficiency in a controlled environment,” said Dr. Rahimi. “Our products are designed to support simulation based training that aligns with how GME programs evaluate readiness and performance.”The Suture Buddy tools are currently utilized by residency programs across multiple specialties, including emergency medicine, surgery, family medicine, and internal medicine. These programs use simulation to standardize procedural instruction, reduce variability in skill acquisition, and support longitudinal assessment within GME curricula.Residency programs, program directors, and GME administrators can review available suturing simulation solutions through The Suture Buddy’s online platform at https://www.thesuturebuddy.com About The Suture BuddyThe Suture Buddy is a Texas-based medical education company dedicated to advancing hands-on procedural training for healthcare professionals. Founded by an emergency physician, the company supports residency and GME programs by delivering practical tools aligned with competency based medical education and modern procedural assessment standards.

Step-by-step Simple interrupted suture placement

