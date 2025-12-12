The Suture Buddy Expands Access to Hands-On Suturing Education for Medical Trainees and Clinicians

Never Abuse Poor Fruit Again! Porthole pads come in light or dark skin tone

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Suture Buddy, a Houston-based medical education company, continues to support hands-on procedural training by providing high-quality suture practice kits designed for medical students, residents, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and other healthcare professionals.Founded by emergency physician Jamal Rahimi, MD, The Suture Buddy was created to address a common gap in medical skills education , where many trainees have limited access to realistic, affordable suturing practice outside of clinical settings. The company’s kits allow learners to develop confidence and technical proficiency through repeated practice.“Suturing is a core procedural skill, yet many trainees do not receive enough early repetition,” said Dr. Rahimi. “Our goal is to support effective suturing training by making realistic practice tools widely accessible.”The Suture Buddy products are used by individual learners, medical schools, residency programs, and training workshops across the United States. Each kit is designed to simulate real tissue handling and includes essential tools needed for independent practice or structured teaching environments.In addition to product development, The Suture Buddy supports procedural education through skills labs and workshops that help bridge the gap between simulated practice and real-world patient care.The company operates through its online platform, where clinicians and trainees can access its full line of suture practice kits at https://www.thesuturebuddy.com

Step-by-step Simple interrupted suture placement

