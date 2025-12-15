RAYD8.TV announces the addition of the NHL Wraparound Podcast to Their Expanding Streaming Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2F Media Group LLC parent company to RAYD8.TV , announced that the NHL Wraparound Podcast—hosted by Stanley Cup Champion and former New York Rangers General Manager Neil Smith and respected hockey analyst Vic Morren—is joining its rapidly growing digital streaming network. This strategic addition reflects Rayd8 and G2F’s continued commitment to delivering premium, personality-driven sports content to viewers worldwide.The NHL Wraparound Podcast has built a strong reputation for its authentic, insightful, and entertaining coverage of the National Hockey League. Known for its rare behind-the-scenes perspective, front-office expertise, and no-nonsense analysis, the show provides fans with a level of depth and credibility that is often missing in modern sports media.“Bringing NHL Wraparound to RAYD8.TV is a tremendous step in strengthening our sports programming,” said Gregg Sharp, Founder and CEO of G2F Media Group LLC “Neil Smith and Vic Morren bring decades of experience and a genuine love for the game. Their chemistry, insight, and authenticity make the show a perfect fit for the type of compelling content we are building on RAYD8.”The hosts of NHL Wraparound expressed their excitement about joining the platform: “RAYD8.TV is creating something truly special, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” said Neil Smith. “The platform gives us the opportunity to reach a broader audience and bring fans closer to the game with the kind of depth and storytelling hockey deserves.”“We’ve always believed in delivering honest, thoughtful, and engaging hockey conversation,” added Vic Morren. “RAYD8.TV gives us the ability to expand the show, offer more exclusive content, and connect with fans in new ways. We’re excited for this next chapter.”With this partnership, NHL Wraparound will now offer Rayd8 viewers enhanced features including: - Full video podcast episodes, exclusive guest interviews with NHL insiders, players, and executives, weekly commentary throughout the NHL season, and special RAYD8-only behind-the-scenes contentRAYD8.TV continues to grow their catalog of premium sports and entertainment programming, positioning themselves as a destination for viewers seeking expert-driven, authentic voices.About NHL Wraparound PodcastThe NHL Wraparound Podcast, hosted by Stanley Cup Champion and former New York Rangers GM Neil Smith and hockey analyst Vic Morren, provides weekly episodes featuring insider perspective, sharp analysis, and straightforward commentary on the National Hockey League’s biggest stories.Media Contact:greggjsharp@g2fmediagroup.com

