World Series of Armwrestling Gears Up for Record-Breaking Season 4 Finals in San Diego on November 1, 2025

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Series of Armwrestling (Garage 2 Fitness LLC) out of San Diego, CA is poised for their Season 4 Finals on November 1, 2025 in the Heart of San Diego at the San Diego Harley Davidson Event Center.“We continue to grow and push the sport to new levels of not only competitive payouts, but mainstream platforms and Season 4 finals will be no different as the Season Payout with Finals has eclipse the $165,000.00 in Cash and awards!” said Gregg Sharp CEO World Series of Armwrestling. “After showcasing the 2024 finals we will be continuing that relationship with 2025 finals once again finding its home on the largest Sports TV Platform, ESPN!”Season 4 found itself with double the regionals qualifiers and now poised with what looks to be the largest field for a professional competitive arm wrestling in the US ever. This evolution of competition and growth has steadily gained since its inception on 2022 and that has been solely attributed to Sharp’s relentless pursuit of treating his most prized assets like gold.“… The Athlete is really the backbone of any new sport or sporting promotion. It sets the foundation in place to be able to mold the viewer into the love of the event. We don’t just showcase the event; we showcase the athlete and tell their story so that people can fall in love with them becoming vested each and every day with their favorite’s lives.”One athlete, if he can take the overall titles on the left and right arm size will walk away with a check for $15,000.00 and a prize package over $8,000.00 with the title of the World Series of Armwrestling Champion!The event will be held at San Diego Harley Davidson on November 1, 2025 – 4645 Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117. The event starts at 1pm but fans and media can come at 11am to find a seat as it is first come first seat. It is a FREE event and is open to the public. During the event there is a strict no camera policy as the event is taping for broadcast.For Media credentials, interviews or to showcase an article or interview on air with the owner please send an email to Melissa@readysetgofilms.com

