Rayd8.tv and G2F Media Group LLC Announce Strategic Partnership With Media Giant Productions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rayd8.tv , in collaboration with G2F Media Group LLC , is proud to announce a significant new partnership with Media Giant Productions to launch premium video podcast programming on the Rayd8.tv platform. Leading this collaboration is The Neil Haley Show, hosted by internationally recognized broadcaster and media personality Neil “The Media Giant” Haley, Co-Founder and COO of Media Giant Productions.This partnership marks a major leap forward in Rayd8.tv mission to build a next-generation streaming ecosystem powered by influential voices, compelling storytelling, and high-quality production. By integrating video podcasting into its content strategy, Rayd8.tv is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry shift toward visual, on-demand podcast experiences. Neil Haley’s addition to Rayd8.tv is a cornerstone moment for the platform. With more than 5 million weekly listeners, over 150 syndicated radio stations, and a decades-long track record of interviewing celebrities, athletes, executives, creators, and thought leaders, Haley brings both massive reach and proven authority to the network.“Neil Haley is one of the most consistent, respected, and engaging interviewers in the industry,” said Gregg Sharp, Co-Founder of Rayd8.tv and G2F Media Group LLC. “Partnering with him and Media Giant Productions instantly elevates the quality and credibility of our platform. Neil understands audiences at a level few broadcasters do, and bringing his show to Rayd8.tv is the first step in delivering the high-impact content our viewers expect.”For the first time, The Neil Haley Show will debut on Rayd8.tv as a full video podcast, offering audiences a richer and more immersive experience. Video podcasting allows viewers to connect with guests on a personal level—capturing expressions, reactions, and the visual energy of each interview.“Rayd8.tv has a vision that aligns perfectly with where Media Giant Productions is heading,” said Neil Haley, Co-Founder and COO of Media Giant Productions. “Gregg Sharp and the G2F Media Group team are building a platform with real purpose and long-term potential. Bringing our video podcast lineup to Rayd8.tv isn’t just an expansion—it’s an evolution. We’re taking storytelling to a new level, and this partnership is only the beginning.”The collaboration will extend far beyond the initial launch. With Rayd8.tv emerging streaming infrastructure and Media Giant Productions content engine, the partnership sets the stage for exclusive interviews, original Rayd8.tv-branded series, multi-camera podcasts, live on-platform broadcasts, and expanded long-form programming.Together, Rayd8.tv and Media Giant Productions aim to shape the future of digital entertainment by merging the power of streaming with the depth of podcast storytelling—creating a home where audiences can watch, listen, and engage with content from industry-leading voices.For media inquiries, please contact:Rayd8.tv / G2F Media Group LLCgreggjsharp@g2fmediagroup.commelissa@g2fmediagroup.com

