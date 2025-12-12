WorktoGive Launches Managed CSR Diary Platform for UK SMEs

Kevin Turner, CEO of WorkToGive

STAFFORD, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WorktoGive today announced the launch of a managed CSR Diary platform designed for UK small and medium-sized businesses that need clear, shareable evidence of their social and environmental impact.The service provides each business with a branded CSR Diary and a branded BuytoGive Store. The CSR Diary functions as a live, public record of activity supporting people, community, and planet, with updates designed to be as simple as posting a short story or business update.WorktoGive is launching into a market where social value evidence is increasingly relevant to commercial outcomes. Central government procurement guidance in the UK has formalised the use of the Social Value Model in the award of contracts, increasing expectations that suppliers can describe and evidence social value in tender responses.In the wider economy, the UK government estimates 5.7 million private sector businesses at the start of 2025, the majority of which are small (0 to 49 employees), highlighting the scale of the SME segment that often lacks the time and resources for complex reporting.“Proof, not promises. That’s what today’s marketplace demands,” said Kevin Turner, CEO of WorktoGive. “We believe every business has the power to do good, and the platform turns everyday business activity into a clear record of impact that can support trust, recruitment, and growth.”The platform is designed around simplicity. After setup, businesses can publish diary entries that document charitable activity, volunteering, community support, and environmental actions in one place. Each business also receives a branded BuytoGive Store where customers can shop through the BuytoGive marketplace, with a percentage of platform fees donated to the business’s chosen charity at no additional cost to the customer. Purchases through the store are recorded as part of the business’s ongoing impact record.WorktoGive also includes optional impact features that can be documented automatically, including monthly tree planting recorded in the CSR Diary. The service also offers optional participation in initiatives such as support for community defibrillators and a marine conservation project linked with TV presenter and explorer Monty Halls, providing additional opportunities for team engagement and community storytelling.WorktoGive’s business case is built on the growing role of values and credibility in buying decisions. In the 2017 Cone Communications CSR Study of U.S. consumers, 87% reported they would purchase a product from a company based on its advocacy for an issue they cared about, while 76% said they would boycott a company if it supported an issue contrary to their beliefs.Separately, research cited by Benevity, referencing Project ROI, reports that companies investing in social purpose have been associated with 6% higher market value and 20% more revenue compared to those that do not.In the UK retail context, a First Insight report found 82% of UK consumers expect retailers to be more sustainable, reinforcing the broader expectation for visible action.WorktoGive is available now to UK businesses with a rolling monthly subscription and no long-term contract requirement. More information is available at worktogive.co.uk Notes to Editors:WorktoGive is a managed CSR Diary platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The service provides a public-facing CSR Diary and a branded BuytoGive Store to help businesses document and share social and environmental impact in a simple, accessible format. WorktoGive is part of the broader giving movement that includes BuytoGive.co.uk.Data reference list for the key statistics used aboveCone Communications CSR Study (2017): purchase and boycott stats.Project ROI stats (as cited by Benevity): market value and revenue association.First Insight (2022): UK consumer sustainability expectations stat.UK Government procurement guidance (PPN 06/20 and Social Value Model): procurement context.UK business population estimate (start of 2025): scale of UK SME market.

