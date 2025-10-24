MAKE Wellness Celebrates $100M Milestone With $1 Million in Product Credits and 'Make a Difference' Movement

The company’s first anniversary celebration invites customers and affiliates to spread acts of kindness while sharing the gift of health and wellness.

We built MAKE Wellness around a simple idea, to put people first.” — Justin Prince

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAKE Wellness announced that it has shared more than $1 million in product credits with customers as part of a month-long celebration marking its $100 million revenue milestone—achieved in just 11 months of operation.The initiative coincides with Make a Difference Day, a national holiday dedicated to volunteerism and community impact. Instead of traditional donations, MAKE Wellness is inviting its community to “make a difference” in their own way—through acts of kindness, generosity, and gratitude, both online and off.“We built MAKE Wellness around a simple idea, to put people first,” said Justin Prince, Founder of MAKE Wellness. “Our success is proof of what happens when a community believes in a shared mission. “The $1 million in credits is our way of saying thank you—and a reminder that small actions, done together, can create big change.””“We’ve seen how one good act can ripple through an entire community,” said Justin Serra, CEO of MAKE Wellness.“Whether it’s lending a hand, paying for someone’s coffee, or sharing encouragement—every gesture matters. That’s what ‘Make a Difference Day’ is all about.”Throughout the remainder of October, customers and affiliates are encouraged to participate in MAKE’s Make a Difference Challenge by performing and posting simple acts of kindness using the hashtag #MakeADifference. From helping a neighbor to surprising a stranger, the collective goal is to spark positivity and gratitude across the MAKE community and beyond.MAKE Wellness is a bioactive peptide company focused on personalized wellness through peptide based products. The team combines advanced scientific research with high quality ingredients to deliver targeted nutritional solutions that support health, performance, and vitality. Guided by a simple vision, Make a Difference, MAKE Wellness builds products and a community that help people unlock their potential and live better.

