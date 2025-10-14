MAKE Wellness Surpasses $100 Million in First Year, Setting a New Standard in Health and Nutrition

Science, community, and purpose drive MAKE Wellness to achieve a rare $100M milestone in its first year.

This kind of growth is not normal. It’s extraordinary.” — Justin Serra, CEO

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAKE Wellness , a science-driven health and nutrition company, has reached an extraordinary milestone in its first year: more than $100 million in sales. The achievement places MAKE among a select group of companies to reach nine-figure revenue within twelve months of launch.“The kind of growth we’ve seen is extraordinary,” said Justin Serra, Chief Executive Officer of MAKE Wellness. “We prepared for momentum, but the pace has exceeded every expectation. What makes me proudest isn’t just the number; but how we achieved it with integrity, innovation, and a relentless focus on our mission. And the truth is, we’re just getting started.”Since its founding, MAKE has positioned itself at the intersection of science, community, and purpose. The company’s product line and sales strategy have driven rapid adoption among health-conscious consumers and wellness entrepreneurs across the United States.“This isn’t about luck or timing,” said Justin Prince, Founder of MAKE Wellness. “It’s about a leadership team willing to make tough decisions, a corporate team that executes at a world-class level, and a passionate community that believes in what we’re building. Together, we’ve created something rare and that comes with great responsibility to keep doing it right.”“This is not a fad. This is the future of wellness ,” said Robert Finigan, CMO of MAKE Wellness. “Our products are reshaping how people think about wellness. Our commitment is to bring safe, natural, and clinically validated bioactive peptide technology to the world. And our upcoming product launch will only accelerate that mission.”Year-One Highlights:Over 1 million products soldOver 150,000 customers servedMore than $100 million in total revenueAs MAKE approaches its one-year anniversary, the company is preparing to introduce a new peptide-based innovation in November 2025. This launch reinforces its mission to Make a Difference through advanced nutrition, cutting-edge technology, and a thriving community.About MAKE WellnessMAKE Wellness is the largest bioactive peptide company offering health and personalized wellness through peptide-based nutritional products. The company is driven by a vision to Make a Difference through groundbreaking products, cutting-edge platforms, and a thriving community. Combining the rigor of advanced scientific research with the purity of natural ingredients, the company delivers targeted dietary and nutritional solutions for optimal health, performance, and vitality.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements reflecting MAKE Wellness’s current expectations and beliefs about future growth, innovation, and market opportunities. These statements are based on management’s assumptions and projections and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as market conditions, consumer adoption, supply chain dynamics, regulatory developments, and other risks and uncertainties that could affect our business. MAKE Wellness undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

