The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund Continues Annual Holiday Support of Toys for Tots

This holiday season, The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund continued its holiday tradition by donating over 100 gifts & 10 bicycles to Toys for Tots.

Giving during the holidays is about showing up year after year. Toys for Tots helps ensure children experience joy during Christmas, and I’m honored to support that mission.” — Rick Mantei

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund is proud to continue its long-standing holiday tradition of supporting Toys for Tots , helping bring joy to children and families during the Christmas season.On December 12, Rick Mantei donated more than 100 gifts to Toys for Tots. In addition, the weekend prior, he donated 10 bicycles, providing children with memorable holiday surprises that extend beyond the season.Rick has supported Toys for Tots for many years, making it a consistent part of his holiday giving efforts. His continued commitment reflects the Fund’s mission to uplift families, support children in need, and strengthen communities through acts of generosity.“Giving during the holidays is about showing up year after year,” said Rick Mantei, founder of The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund. “Toys for Tots helps ensure children experience joy during Christmas, and I’m honored to support that mission.”Through partnerships with organizations like Toys for Tots, Epworth Children’s Home, and more The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund remains dedicated to making a positive impact during the holidays and throughout the year.About The Rick Mantei Charitable FundThe Rick Mantei Charitable Fund is dedicated to strengthening communities through service, generosity, and philanthropic outreach. Founded by retired Air Force pilot and philanthropist Rick Mantei, the Fund supports nonprofits and initiatives that uplift families, honor service, and create lasting community impact.To learn more, head to manteicharitablefund.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.