Rick Mantei Donates 450 Christmas Gifts for 'Santa at the Airport' Event at Camden Woodward Field

I’m grateful for the chance to help make this holiday season brighter for local families and to support a tradition that brings so much joy to children.” — Rick Mantei

CAMDEN, SC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of holiday giving, The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund is proud to support this year’s Santa At The Airport event at Camden Woodward Field, taking place on Saturday, December 6. To help bring Christmas joy to local families, Rick purchased 450 presents that will be handed out to children attending.Rick assembled the gifts with the assistance of Dollar Tree and their hardworking employees, who helped prepare the items for distribution. The donation ensures that every child who visits Santa at the Airport receives a special Christmas surprise.“Events like Santa at the Airport bring communities together,” said Rick Mantei , founder of The Mantei Charitable Fund. “I’m grateful for the chance to help make this holiday season brighter for local families and to support a tradition that brings so much joy to children.”Santa at the Airport is a beloved annual Camden tradition that welcomes families to the airport for a day of holiday magic, aviation excitement, and festive fun. The event features photos with Santa, activities for children, and opportunities for families to learn more about aviation and their local airport.This year’s contribution continues Rick’s ongoing commitment to serving communities across South Carolina through programs that support families, honor veterans, and inspire future generations.For more information on how to get involved with Santa at the Airport, click here About The Rick Mantei Charitable FundThe Rick Mantei Charitable Fund is dedicated to strengthening communities through service, generosity, and aviation-themed philanthropy. Founded by retired Air Force pilot and philanthropist Rick Mantei, the Fund supports nonprofits across the Southeast through events, outreach initiatives, and programs that uplift families, honor veterans, and inspire future generations.

