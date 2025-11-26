The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund Provides Thanksgiving Support to Three Columbia Nonprofits

Continuing a long-standing tradition of holiday giving, The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund delivered hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys to three Columbia nonprofits.

These organizations serve our community every single day. It’s an honor to support their work and help ensure families can sit down to a warm Thanksgiving meal.” — Rick Mantei

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing a long-standing tradition of holiday giving, Rick Mantei and The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund delivered hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys to three Columbia nonprofits: Harvest Hope Food Bank The Salvation Army of Columbia , and Oliver Gospel Mission Each organization received a significant turkey donation to support their Thanksgiving outreach programs, ensuring families in need across the Midlands can enjoy a warm, meaningful holiday meal.This year’s contributions included:- A truckload of turkeys delivered to Harvest Hope Food Bank, supporting their regional hunger-relief efforts.- Multiple turkeys provided to The Salvation Army of Columbia, continuing Rick’s annual tradition of Thanksgiving giving.- Twenty frozen turkeys delivered to Oliver Gospel Mission, reinforcing an ongoing partnership dedicated to uplifting individuals and families experiencing hardship.For years, Rick Mantei has made it a personal mission to deliver turkeys every Thanksgiving to nonprofits serving the Midlands. His commitment stems from a belief that no family should go without a holiday meal, and that community support is most meaningful when it directly impacts the lives of those who need it most.“Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and give back,” said Rick Mantei, founder of The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund. “These organizations serve our community every single day. It’s an honor to support their work and help ensure families can sit down to a warm Thanksgiving meal.”Each nonprofit plays a critical role in supporting vulnerable populations:- Harvest Hope Food Bank distributes millions of meals each year across South Carolina.- The Salvation Army of Columbia provides food, shelter, and emergency assistance to families in crisis.- Oliver Gospel Mission offers meals, shelter, recovery programs, and outreach to individuals seeking stability and hope.Through its Thanksgiving initiatives and year-round service, The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund continues to strengthen communities by partnering with organizations that uplift and support those facing hardship.About The Rick Mantei Charitable FundThe Rick Mantei Charitable Fund is dedicated to strengthening communities through service, generosity, and aviation-themed philanthropy. Founded by retired Air Force pilot and philanthropist Rick Mantei, the Fund supports nonprofits across the Southeast through events, outreach initiatives, and veteran-focused programs. Its mission is rooted in honoring history, uplifting families, and giving back to those in need.

