Speed limit on SR 24 in Southeast Valley now 55 mph

PHOENIX – The speed limit on the four-lane State Route 24 in the Southeast Valley has been adjusted from 45 to 55 mph following an evaluation by the Arizona Department of Transportation. Crews installed new signs Thursday night.

The speed limit change along the 5-mile stretch of SR 24 between Ellsworth Road and Ironwood Drive follows an ADOT speed study. A key function of speed limits is to encourage most drivers to travel closer to the same speed, which enhances safety.

SR 24 currently serves as a divided four-lane interim roadway which opened in 2022 between Ellsworth Road and Ironwood Drive.

A project to improve SR 24 as a six-lane access-controlled urban freeway is scheduled to start in 2027 as part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan for the metro Phoenix area. That project will be funded in part via Prop 479, a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2024.

To learn more about how ADOT establishes speed limits, please visit azdot.gov/SpeedLimits.