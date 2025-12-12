Richard Rubenstein Named to 2025 Power Players in Public Relations & Lobbying List by PoliticsNY & amNY

Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) , a longstanding full-service communications agency based in New York City, proudly announces that its founder and president, Richard Rubenstein, has been distinguished by PoliticsNY and amNY as one of 2025's top leaders in public relations and lobbying. Their prestigious annual “Power Players in Public Relations & Lobbying” list highlights the principals of New York’s top firms who have dedicated their careers to securing optimal exposure for clients across the City and State.Rubenstein is a prominent brand-builder and communications specialist who has played a critical role in shaping the communications landscape for over 30 years by delivering Tier 1 news media coverage and driving long-term brand success. He is known for his collaborative, integrity-driven approach to strategic messaging, crisis communications, and managing public perception across a wide range of sectors, including real estate, financial and professional services, innovation and future tech, luxury and hospitality, health and wellness, and nonprofits.Richard has guided landmark campaigns for iconic projects such as Soloviev Group’s Freedom Plaza, Doroni Aerospace and high-profile clients including Forbes Global Properties, Experian, EdgeRunner AI, Pactum AI, U.S. Critical Materials, and US Rare Earths. We are currently working on Greenland Energy.“I am deeply honored to be recognized among the 2025 Power Players in Public Relations & Lobbying. This acknowledgment reflects not only my personal commitment but also the dedication of the entire Rubenstein Public Relations team to delivering exceptional results for our clients. In today’s fast-evolving media landscape, our focus remains on building authentic relationships, crafting strategic messaging, and championing integrity. I look forward to continuing to help our clients navigate challenges and seize opportunities across New York’s dynamic public and private sectors,” said President of Rubenstein Public Relations, Richard Rubenstein.The Power Players list honors those guiding clients from public office, major corporations, and nonprofit organizations towards success in New York’s vibrant public and private sectors.For more information about the 2025 Power Players and Richard Rubenstein’s recognition, visit: https://politicsny.com/power-lists/2025-power-players-in-public-relations-lobbying/ About Rubenstein Public RelationsRubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

