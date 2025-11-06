Rubenstein Public Relations Announces Creative Production Partnership with Kontent Kamp

This partnership with Kontent Kamp allows us to offer our clients unparalleled production services as part of their PR package to create premium, engaging content.” — Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) , the award-winning communications firm led by tenured brand strategist Richard Rubenstein, announces a new partnership with boutique creative studio and full-service production company, Kontent Kamp . With this strategic alignment, RPR further bolsters their brand-building menu of client services with Kontent Kamp’s sought after visual storytelling capabilities.Founded in 2016 by award-winning Director and branded content pioneer Kamp Kennedy, Kontent Kamp has worked with clients to produce documentaries, feature films, commercials, episodic series, music videos, high-impact print campaigns and more. Headed by a team of seasoned brand strategists and industry veterans, including Kennedy and Executive Producer, Tammy Leech, Kontent Kamp offers a hands-on strategic approach that brings projects from concept to final delivery.“What sets us apart is not just our production pedigree, but our strategic mindset,” said Kamp Kennedy, Founder of Kontent Kamp. “This strong synergy with Rubenstein Public Relations allows us to operate as a creative collaborator and brand steward, uniting entertainment storytelling with RPR’s communications strategy to craft culturally relevant content that moves the needle.”In addition to RPR’s extensive communications capabilities spanning media relations, events, social media management and more, clients who integrate video will gain access to Kontent Kamp’s in-house production and post-production capabilities alongside consultation with the team, ensuring their vision is seamlessly integrated into a 360-degree campaign.“To stand out in the evolving media climate, a blended, multimedia campaign is more important than ever. This partnership with Kontent Kamp allows us to offer our clients unparalleled production services as part of their PR package to create premium, engaging content that further underscores their unique narrative and drives media interest,” said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations.For more information or to work with Rubenstein Public Relations, visit www.rubensteinpr.com About Rubenstein Public RelationsRubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.About Kontent KampFounded in 2016 by Kamp Kennedy, Kontent Kamp is a full-service production company based in New York, NY. Headed by Kennedy and Executive Producer Tammy Leech, the company partners seamlessly with leading agencies and boutique firms alike to create branded content, earning the trust of world-class clients including L’Oréal, Timex, SAP, Mitsubishi, Procter & Gamble, and Rolling Stone. The company’s ability to scale and adapt to diverse creative sets them apart as a uniquely agile partner, from contributing vision to existing campaigns to spearheading full-spectrum strategy, ideation, and execution. Whether launching a global campaign, breaking new ground in branded entertainment, or developing original IP, Kontent Kamp delivers more than production—they deliver impact.

