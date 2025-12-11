Rubenstein Public Relations Announces New Client Partnership with Greenland Energy Company

Jameson Land Basin

Advancing Strategic Arctic Energy Opportunities Through This New Collaboration

Greenland Energy represents a major step forward in responsible Arctic resource development.” — Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is pleased to announce its new client partnership with Greenland Energy Company , a pioneering energy firm focused on the responsible development of Greenland’s oil, natural gas, and critical resources.Working closely with Greenland Energy’s leadership, RPR will develop and execute a targeted public relations campaign aimed at elevating the company’s profile, spotlighting its innovative exploration and operational capabilities, and amplifying its strategic role in advancing Arctic energy security and diversifying global supply chains.Greenland Energy Company, created through a merger of Pelican Acquisition Corporation, Greenland Exploration Limited, and March GL Company , is centered on the Jameson Land Basin in East Greenland. This vast hydrocarbon basin has been studied for decades and may hold up to 13 billion barrels of untapped potential, a cornerstone of Western energy security.Field activity is underway, including the approved mobilization of heavy equipment to build infrastructure at the drilling site. The company has partnered with leading service providers such as Halliburton and IPT Well Solutions to meet rigorous environmental and operational standards.“Forming Greenland Energy marks a decisive milestone in responsibly developing Greenland’s resources,” said Larry G. Swets, Jr., Executive Chairman of Greenland Energy Company. “Rubenstein PR’s leadership in shaping our message and positioning us in global energy media conversations will help stakeholders understand the true value of what we aim to build.”Robert Price, CEO of Greenland Energy Company, added, “Our focus on responsible and strategic energy development aligns with critical Western priorities around energy security and independence. Partnering with Rubenstein PR will empower our narrative throughout this pivotal growth period.”Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations, said, “Our agency has a strong track record supporting pioneering companies in energy, rare earth minerals, and strategic technology. Greenland Energy represents a major step forward in responsible Arctic resource development.”With decades of experience guiding clients at the intersection of critical infrastructure, geopolitics, innovation, and rare earth mining exploration, Rubenstein Public Relations brings the insight, media expertise, and strategic focus needed to accelerate Greenland Energy’s impact and mission in the global energy landscape.About Rubenstein Public RelationsRubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.About Greenland Energy CompanyGreenland Energy Company is focused on advancing responsible exploration and development of Greenland’s oil, gas, and LNG resources. Formed through the merger of Pelican Acquisition Corporation, Greenland Exploration Limited, and March GL Company, Greenland Energy will become the first U.S. public company dedicated to Greenland’s hydrocarbon frontier, providing a secure and strategically aligned alternative to traditional suppliers amid a shifting global energy landscape.

