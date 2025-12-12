Manic Panic Announces 'The Aging Disgracefully' Collection

Manic Panic Logo The Aging Disgracefully Collection: Colors that POP on natural grey, silver & white hair The Aging Disgracefuly Collection by Manic Panic: Colors that POP on natural grey, silver & white hair

Manic Panic flips the script on aging with the launch of the boldest movement yet: “Aging Disgracefully, " a collection for natural grey, silver, or white hair

“Whether you’re rocking a full silver mane or just a streak of wisdom, the Aging Disgracefully shades are specially chosen to pop against the grey, letting you paint your personality loud and proud.” — Tish & Snooky Bellomo

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manic Panic , the brand who revolutionized the world by introducing vivid hair color in 1977, announce their newest rebellion: The Aging Disgracefully Collection Made up of six shades hand-selected by Co-Founders and “Queens of Creative Color,” Tish & Snooky Bellomo, the vivid hues have been personally tested and loved on natural grey, silver, and white hair.“Forget ‘age-appropriate,’ we’re talking age-defiant,” says Tish. “This is for the rebels who know that grey is not the end but just the beginning. Our hair is the perfect canvas for color that screams Untamed Authenticity, and we encourage everyone to unleash their inner rainbow.”“Whether you’re rocking a full silver mane or just a streak of wisdom, our Aging Disgracefully collection of colorful shades are specially chosen to pop against the grey, letting you paint your personality loud and proud,” says Snooky.The hand-picked colors that make up the first wave of Tish & Snooky’s Aging Disgracefully Collection include:• Fuschia Shock• Voodoo Blue• Purple Haze• Ultra Violet• Vampire Red• Pink Warrior“From fiery reds to electric purples, these colors don’t just complement grey but they celebrate it,” says Snooky, “They’re made for those who refuse to fade quietly and instead choose to Age Disgracefully.”Manic Panic firmly believes that grey hair isn’t a limitation but it’s a liberation.“Aging Disgracefully is our love letter to everyone still raising hell and looking fierce doing it,” says Tish. “We’ve always believed in self-expression at every age. Whether you’re 60 or 30 and silver by choice, Manic Panic’s got your back; especially your hair.”Select colors of the Aging Disgracefully collection are available now at Sally beauty, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and ManicPanic.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.