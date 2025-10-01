Manic Panic + BCRF: Pink Warriors for Breast Cancer Research

Manic Panic Logo "Make a Meaningful Impact Today" - Tish & Snooky DIY-Friendly Pink Warrior Pink Hair Dye – UV-Glowing, Vegan & Cruelty-Free

Manic Panic and BCRF continue their partnership to support breast cancer research through Pink Warrior Sales

As a breast cancer survivor, I am so proud that Manic Panic is helping fund groundbreaking research and life-saving advancements in the fight against breast cancer,” — Snooky Bellomo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2019, Manic Panic has proudly partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), to raise funds for breast cancer research through the sale of Manic Panic’s PINK WARRIOR hair dyes “As a breast cancer survivor, I am so proud that Manic Panic is helping fund groundbreaking research and life-saving advancements in the fight against breast cancer,” - Manic Panic Co-Founder Snooky Bellomo.Since 2019, Manic Panic has funded almost 12,000 hours of breast cancer research.Together, Manic Panic & BCRF stand in fierce solidarity with breast cancer warriors everywhere. Whether you choose Classic, Amplified, or Pro Gel, 15% of every PINK WARRIOR purchase goes directly to BCRF.“Punk, like your hair, isn’t just a style, it’s a statement. We believe in DYEing with purpose, and empowering everyone to live as vibrantly as possible. - Tish Bellomo.Join the movement. Wear your war paint. Be a Pink Warrior.Our commitment to ending cancer extends beyond today; it is a passion we turn into action every single day.See how we are making a difference in the fight against cancer at https://www.bcrf.org/partners/manic-panic/ For more information, visit www.manicpanic.com or www.bcrf.org/partners/manic-panic ABOUT THE PROGRAMBCRF and Manic Panic have proudly partnered since 2019, when the brand created a professional semi-permanent pink gel hair color to support BCRF. Named Pink Warrior, 15% of the purchase price of the pink hair dye is donated to BCRF year-round. With hundreds of thousands funded to date, Manic Panic brings BCRF’s impact to life by spreading the message of our mission, supporting the breast cancer community, and committing critical funds that help save lives and improve outcomes.ABOUT THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATIONBreast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. By investing in the best minds in science to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis—and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration—BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.ABOUT MANIC PANICFounded by sisters Tish & Snooky Bellomo, OG’s of Creative Hair Color, on NYC’s infamous St. Mark’s place in 1977, MANIC PANICwas the first punk rock fashion boutique in the United States. Their initial line of rainbow-colored hair dyes transformed them into a trendsetting beauty brand that kicked off the vivid hair color and glam cosmetics revolution in the USA. MANIC PANIC prides itself on being 100% independent, Latina women-founded and owned, Cruelty-Free, Vegan, charitable ( a minimum of 15% of annual profits goes to charity) and globally compliant. Their legendary hair color is“Tested on Celebrities not Animals”, and has been sported by celebrities including Cyndi Lauper, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. The brand retails at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, Hot Topic, and independent beauty stores across the globe, as well as online at Amazon and manicpanic.comFor Press or Media Inquiries, please contact: ManicPress@manicpanic.com or klamb@bcrf.org

