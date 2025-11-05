MANIC PANIC Supports the LGBTQ+ Work of the ACLU with new Rainbow Collection

Manic Panic Logo A cosmos of "Unleash Your Inner Rainbow" stars available for shirts, hats, and hoodies Unleash Your Inner Rainbow Pride charity shirt

Manic Panic encourages all to Unleash Your Inner Rainbow® and support the LGBTQ+ work of the ACLU Foundation with new apparel collection

We’ve always dyed outside the lines, Now we’re stitching that spirit into every thread. This collection lets our community wear their pride loud and proud, while supporting the fight for justice.” — Tish & Snooky Bellomo, OG rebels and co-founders of Manic Panic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manic Panic unveils a vibrant new apparel collection celebrating LGBTQ+ pride and identity to support the LGBTQ+ work of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). 15% of the purchase price of each Wear Your Pride item will be donated to support the LGBTQ+ work of the ACLU Foundation, from November 2025 through November 2026, no max or minimum.“In true Manic Panic spirit, this collection is more than fashion, it’s a statement, and a way help make a difference in the world. Punk isn’t just a look, it’s our fight for authentic identity and freedom of self-expression.” says Tish & Snooky Bellomo, the Fairy-Godmothers of Goth, Glam & Punk.Featuring eight designs of seven iconic flags: Trans, Non-Binary, Bisexual, Lesbian, Gay Men’s, Gender Queer, and the classic Pride Flag, this line encourages all to “Unleash Your Inner Rainbow” in four stylish variations: T-shirts, zip-ups, hoodies, and hats.“We’ve always dyed outside the lines,” say Tish & Snooky, OG rebels and co-founders of Manic Panic, minority, Latina, and woman founded company. “Now we’re stitching that spirit into every thread. This collection lets our community wear their pride loud and proud, while supporting the fight for justice.”The full collection is available now on one dedicated product page, making it easy to choose your flag and your fit at www.manicpanic.com/collections/Rainbow Say Tish & Snooky: “Shop the collection. Support the cause. Wear your pride,and let your freak flag fly!”ABOUT MANIC PANICFounded by sisters Tish & Snooky Bellomo, the OG’s of Creative Hair Color, on NYC’s infamous St. Mark’s place in 1977, Manic Panic was the first punk rock fashion boutique in the United States. Their unique style sense, and initial line of rainbow-colored hair dyes transformed them into a trendsetting beauty brand that kicked off the vivid hair color and an “anti-fashion” revolution in the USA, and later, the rest of the World! Manic Panic prides itself on being 100% independent, Latina women-founded and owned, Cruelty-Free, Vegan, charitable (a minimum of 15% of annual profits goes to charity) and globally compliant. Their legendary hair color is “Tested on Celebrities not Animals”, and has been sported by celebrities including Cyndi Lauper, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. MANIC PANIC encourages everyone to Unleash your Inner Rainbow, embrace Glamour Without Guilt, Live Fast and Dye Your Hair, and Let Your Freak Flag Fly! The brand retails at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, Hot Topic, and independent beauty stores across the globe, as well as online at Amazon and www.manicpanic.com For Press or Media Inquiries, please contact: ManicPress@manicpanic.com

