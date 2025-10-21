LIGHT Movement Announces 2025 SAGE Events: A Journey of Healing, Connection, and Renewal

LIGHT logo La Foret in Colorado Springs, CO

LIGHT Movement, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting those navigating grief, announces its 2025 SAGE Events, taking place on December 5–9 in Colorado Springs.

Grief is not a process to be 'finished' but a journey to be integrated through the mind, body, and spirit/soul.” — Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT, Founder of LIGHT Movement

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIGHT Movement, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting those navigating grief, is proud to announce its 2025 SAGE Events, taking place on December 5–9, 2025, at the La Foret Conference & Retreat Center in Colorado Springs, CO. These transformative gatherings are designed to bring individuals and professionals together in solidarity, healing, and growth through grief-informed, somatic-based practices.Founded in 2023, LIGHT (Love In Grief, Held Together) exists to remind people they are not alone. Through community events, resources, and trainings, LIGHT integrates the science of grief with compassionate, body-based tools for healing and renewal.Through this Friday, October 24th, LIGHT is offering 10% off either offering with code TENOFF.Featured 2025 SAGE EventsEmbodying LIGHT Retreat: A Somatic Grief JourneyDecember 5–7, 2025 | Adults: $350 | Children: $175A nurturing two-day retreat for adults and children, offering age-appropriate experiences to gently explore grief through movement, breath, art, and nature. This retreat supports mind, body, and spirit in finding renewal after loss.Beyond Words Training: Somatic Integration of Grief & TraumaDecember 5–9, 2025 | $1,056 (+$100 for CE hours)A 20-hour professional training for clinicians, chaplains, educators, and others in grief-related fields. Participants will gain evidence-based, trauma-informed somatic tools to compassionately support clients and patients. Continuing education credits are available.A Call to CommunityLIGHT Movement welcomes individuals, families, professionals, and communities to join in these deeply impactful gatherings. Scholarships and early-bird discounts are available to ensure accessibility for all."Grief is not a process to be 'finished' but a journey to be integrated through the mind, body, and spirit/soul. Our SAGE events are designed to create that essential space, offering both a gentle, communal pathway for personal healing and powerful, somatic tools for professionals. We stand in solidarity to remind everyone that no matter the loss, you are not alone; there is Love In Grief, Held Together." - Amy Pickett-Williams, LCSW, RYT, Founder of LIGHT MovementTo register, donate, or learn more about 2025 SAGE Events, including scholarships, visit www.lightmvmt.com/sage About LIGHT MovementLIGHT Movement is a volunteer-led non-profit organization that supports all people across all types of grief and loss. LIGHT provides inclusive programs, gatherings, and education with a mind-body approach toward healing. LIGHT Movement was founded in 2024 by Amy Pickett-Williams LCSW, RYT. The idea was born from her 25+ years of experience as a grief therapist, along with her own personal grief stories."Love in grief, held together."

