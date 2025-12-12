Bryan Texas Wellness Events: Community Runs, Yoga, and Holiday Activities at Lake Walk

NYE at The Stella Hotel, at Lake Walk. Shopping is Here, Lake Walk, Texas Active Texan Tinsel Trot at Lake Walk.

From Holiday Fun to Fresh Starts: Wellness and Community Events at Lake Walk

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As December winds down and resolutions come into focus, Lake Walk closes out the year with a full calendar of festive experiences, community events, and wellness-driven moments designed to carry visitors from holiday celebration into a refreshed January mindset.

From cozy cocktail lounges and seasonal shopping to community runs and spa experiences, Lake Walk offers a walkable holiday destination that blends celebration with balance.



Holiday Nights and Seasonal Experiences:

Hershel’s North Star Lounge

Every Friday and Saturday night throughout December, Hershel’s North Star Lounge transforms into a holiday-themed bar experience featuring crafted seasonal cocktails, festive decor, and a warm, intimate atmosphere. Open from approximately 8 PM to midnight, the lounge is ideal for friends' nights out and seasonal celebrations. The lounge will be closed on December 19 for a private event.



Community Events to End the Year Strong:

Active Texan Tinsel Trot

Lake Walk hosts the Active Texan Tinsel Trot on Saturday, December 20, beginning at 5 PM. The festive community run includes a 5K, 10K, and a one-mile family fun run, finishing near the Pavilion at sunset. Designed for runners and walkers of all ages, the event concludes with a lively after-party atmosphere that blends fitness with holiday fun.



New Year’s Eve at Lake Walk:

NYE at The Stella Hotel

The Stella Hotel offers a New Year’s Eve celebration package featuring discounted room rates and ticketed events on December 31. Highlights include Hershel’s NYE Casino Night from 8 PM to 1 AM, complete with classic casino games, light hors d’oeuvres, and a celebratory party atmosphere. Reservations and tickets are available through The Stella Hotel website and partner booking platforms, including Marriott and ResortPass.



Holiday Retail, Dining, and Gifting:

6Whiskey Holiday Style and Shopping

From November 3 through December 31, 6Whiskey offers holiday wardrobe essentials, including Tecovas boots, seasonal apparel, accessories, and a curated gift wrapping bar for effortless gifting.

POV Coffee House Holiday Menu

POV Coffee House serves a seasonal lineup of holiday drinks, including Polar Espresso, Cindy Lou, Home Alone, Douglass, Silent Night, and more. The cafe remains a classic gathering spot for cozy drinks, patio conversations, and community connection.

Woodhouse Spa Holiday Services and Promotions

Woodhouse Spa features seasonal offers, including gift card promotions with complimentary gift items. Signature spa services provide thoughtful gifts and wellness escapes during the busy holiday season.

Kanji Sushi Holiday Dining and Gift Options

Kanji Sushi offers holiday-friendly dining experiences and gift cards that work equally well for festive gatherings or memorable gifts.

The Board Room by Graze and Gala

The Board Room curates holiday entertaining essentials, including charcuterie boards, gift trays, fine foods, wine, and Capri Blue candles, making it a go-to destination for host gifts and seasonal celebrations.



Wellness and Community Looking Ahead: Lake Walk continues to expand its health and wellness offerings into the new year.

Studio Muse

A boutique Pilates and spin studio, Studio Muse, is planned to open this Winter, creating a year-round wellness destination within Lake Walk.

Lake Walk Run Club

Community run opportunities are planned to bring neighbors together, with regular meetups typically centered at the Pavilion. Additional details will be announced soon.

Enhanced Yoga Experiences

Sunrise Yoga with Kenya returns to the Pavilion beginning in February, held Saturday mornings at 8 AM. Winter wellness initiatives also include digital content and virtual movement options designed to keep the community engaged through the cooler months.



Plan Your Visit: Visitors can explore the full calendar of events, retailer details, and booking links at lakewalktx.com/events.

Lake Walk invites the community to celebrate the season, connect with neighbors, and step confidently into the new year feeling energized and refreshed.

Legal Disclaimer:

