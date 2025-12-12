The Gentleman Racer® Launches a New Heritage Driving Event in Texas

Classic Mercedes-Benz Gullwing on Round Top Rally. La Carrera Porsche 911 at Groesbeck Sports Car Club Testing Day. Michael Satterfield, behind the wheel of his vintage Beach Formula SV-1600.

Groesbeck Sports Car Club™ founded to celebrate place, people, and the art of driving

These events are about connecting people, seeing these machines in motion, and showing the next generation why classic cars matter when they are driven, shared, and experienced.” — Michael Satterfield, Founder of TheGentlemanRacer.com

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gentleman Racer® has announced the launch of a new heritage driving initiative in Texas with the founding of the Groesbeck Sports Car Club™, a members-focused organization built around curated driving events, craftsmanship, and the social side of automotive culture.

Founded by Michael Satterfield, creator of TheGentlemanRacer.com, in partnership with Richard Tomlin of Apex Auto Works, the Groesbeck Sports Car Club™ was created as a response to modern car events that have drifted toward spectacle over substance. The club’s mission is straightforward and intentional: meaningful roads, memorable destinations, and cars that are driven, not displayed.

The launch of the Groesbeck Sports Car Club™ builds on Satterfield’s established history of producing nationally recognized automotive lifestyle events. Through The Gentleman Racer® and Satterfield Group, he has created and hosted Wheels | Watches | Whiskey®, an event series blending heritage automobiles, fine timepieces, and premium spirits, as well as the Round Top Rally, a destination-driven driving experience aligned with the cultural calendar of Round Top, Texas.

Those events demonstrated a growing appetite for experiences that favor quality over crowds. The Groesbeck Sports Car Club™ takes that philosophy further by making the drive itself the centerpiece.

The club’s first major public event will be the Riverside Park TT Motorsports Festival, scheduled for April 18 and 19 in Victoria, Texas. Held within the historic Riverside Park, the festival will feature a closed-road time trial, curated concours-style displays, and a paddock village designed to bring drivers, spectators, and the local community together. The event is designed to reflect the club’s core values, combining period-appropriate competition, craftsmanship, and a relaxed social atmosphere rather than high-pressure racing.

Richard Tomlin, owner of Apex Auto Works, said the Victoria event reflects the original spirit behind the club. “This is about honoring how these cars were meant to be experienced. Driven on real roads, worked on by skilled hands, and shared with people who appreciate the details.”

Apex Auto Works will serve as a technical and historical partner to the Groesbeck Sports Car Club™, supporting period-correct restorations, race-prepared vehicles, and educational storytelling tied to the cars that participate in club events.

Planned activities for the Groesbeck Sports Car Club™ include heritage driving tours, informal concours gatherings, private shop nights, and select motorsport-adjacent experiences. Routes and venues are intentionally chosen to highlight Texas back roads, historic towns, and locations that reward engagement and community rather than speed alone.

The launch also reflects the broader editorial direction of The Gentleman Racer®, which continues to expand beyond traditional automotive coverage into travel, craftsmanship, and culture. Rather than chasing trends, the platform remains focused on timeless experiences and the people who preserve them.

Membership and event participation will be limited and curated, with additional details and participation information to be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit TheGentlemanRacer.com or follow @thegentlemanracer on social platforms.

