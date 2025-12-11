Gerstner & Sons Donates Ten Thousand Dollars to Alter High School Band Following Community Craftsmanship Project

Vicki Campbell of Gerstner & Sons (left) joined students on the stage to present check

A unique community project inspires Gerstner & Sons to donate ten thousand dollars to strengthen the Alter High School Band program.

This project became something truly special. Seeing students build skills like these and watching the community rally around the work made us proud to support their program in a meaningful way.” — Scott Campbell, President of Gerstner & Sons

DAYTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H. Gerstner & Sons, America’s premier maker of wooden chests and cases since 1906, announced today that the company has donated ten thousand dollars to the Alter High School Band. The contribution marks the culmination of a unique collaboration that brought together local leathersmith Jim Smith, the Alter Band community, and the Gerstner team to create custom leather interiors for the Gerstner 1700 Attache Case.

During the Alter Band holiday concert on December 10, Vicki Campbell of Gerstner & Sons took the stage to present the oversized ceremonial check. Students, parents, and faculty applauded the announcement, recognizing both the financial support and the months of hands-on work that led to the celebration.

The partnership began when Jim Smith approached Gerstner with an idea to involve students and parents in producing the premium leather interiors for the attaché. Smith sourced fine leather from respected tanneries in Montana and Chicago, including the iconic Horween Leather Company. Under his guidance, band families learned to cut and stitch each interior using custom templates explicitly created for the Gerstner design.

The effort provided real-world experience in traditional craftsmanship while also serving as a fundraiser for the music program. Each completed interior now appears in the Gerstner 1700 Attache Case, connecting a century-old Dayton maker with the next generation of artisans.

“The artisan craftsmanship, pride, and quality that Gerstner & Sons is synonymous with are certainly the same quality and standard we strive for in our organization,” said Todd Tucker, Director of Bands. “What a wonderful way to celebrate the end our semester. While thank you does not seem to do this honor justice, thank you to you and the whole Gerstner family.”

For Gerstner & Sons, supporting the Alter High School Band is a natural extension of its long connection to Dayton. The company has been part of the city for more than a century, and projects like this reaffirm its belief in the value of passing skills forward and strengthening local programs. By investing in students and the community that shaped its own story, Gerstner continues to celebrate Dayton’s heritage while helping build its future.

