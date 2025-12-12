201-unit BTR Community Coming Soon Near Raleigh, N.C.

Center Park Group to build Sadie Oaks townhome community in Wendell

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Center Park Group, a premier general contractor and home builder, unveils plans for Sadie Oaks, coming soon to Wendell, N.C. The 201-unit, build-to-rent (BTR) townhome community is located on Wendell Falls Parkway. Center Park Group recently started vertical construction with plans to develop 10 to 15 homes a month. The community’s proximity to Wendell Falls Parkway and I-540 make it an excellent choice for those who want access to local offerings and easy access to Raleigh.In partnership with BrightSky Residential, Center Park Group is set to deliver 201 front and rear loaded townhomes, all with attached garages. Each two-story residence will showcase modern design elements, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl tile flooring and designer cabinetry. Residents will also benefit from smart home technology and private fenced yards for added comfort and convenience. On-site amenities will include a clubhouse, pool, dog park, pickleball court, several walking trails, and open green spaces.“We’re excited to begin our first project with BrightSky Residential, and their parent company, The Resmark Companies,” said Brian Herring, Raleigh Division President with Center Park Group. “They chose to work with us because we offer more than just residential construction expertise; we bring the operational discipline of a commercial GC combined with the speed, cost control and efficiency of a regional production builder. It’s a model that’s uniquely positioned to support their expansion in ground-up BTR development across the Southeast, and we look forward to delivering lasting value through this partnership.”Sadie Oaks will redefine modern living in Wendell, combining sophisticated design with unbeatable accessibility. From convenient dining and retail options at Wendell Falls to nearby roadways that lead to Raleigh, N.C., and beyond, everything residents need is within easy reach.Center Park Group has built a strong portfolio through successful collaborations with publicly traded REITs, institutional multifamily developers and regional firms that invest in residential real estate across the Southeast. Its presence in the region is rapidly expanding, with a pipeline of 30+ communities, representing nearly 3,000 homes in various stages of development and construction, demonstrating the scale, speed, and reliability of its construction platform.

