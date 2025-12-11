Fischer Homes Breaks Ground on Watson at Flowers Plantation

Home builder marks first community in the Raleigh market

From the natural surroundings to the unmatched amenities, this location supports the connected, active lifestyle today’s homebuyers value most.” — Steve Whaley, Market President for Fischer Homes Raleigh Division

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Homes , the nation’s 14th-largest private home builder, marked a major milestone with the groundbreaking of Watson at Flowers Plantation, its first community in the Raleigh market. The new community introduces Fischer Homes’ award-winning Masterpiece Collection to local homebuyers in fast-growing Johnston County.Situated on 12.92 acres in the established Flowers Plantation community, home to more than 45 neighborhoods and 5,000 homeowners, Watson at Flowers Plantation will feature 10 luxury homes on approximately 1-acre homesites within a gated cul-de-sac. Many homesites offer three-car garages and basements, and the total community value is expected to exceed $10 million. Fischer Homes is pleased to partner with J&J Flowers Finch on Watson at Flowers Plantation.“Watson at Flowers Plantation is the ideal setting for our first community in the Raleigh area,” said Steve Whaley, Market President for Fischer Homes Raleigh Division. “From the natural surroundings to the unmatched amenities, this location supports the connected, active lifestyle today’s homebuyers value most.”Fischer Homes is accelerating its growth, with more communities planned as the company deepens its regional footprint. With 1,200 homesites in the Triangle region, Fischer Homes is well positioned to meet rising demand for new housing.Comfort & ConvenienceProspective homebuyers choose from the Masterpiece Collection of single-family floor plans, selected by the builder’s design team. Designed with today’s buyers in mind, each home will feature thoughtful architecture, functional layouts and high-quality finishes.Located just 25 minutes from downtown Raleigh, the community is convenient to NC-42 and US-70 Business and is minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment both within Flowers Plantation and in nearby downtown Clayton. Flowers Crossroads, the development’s commercial center, is accessible by private and public streets and sidewalks. Popular attractions include Publix, Harris Teeter and other shops.Directly across from the East Triangle YMCA, the community offers walkability and golf-cart access to amenities including fitness facilities, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, athletic fields and a playground. The larger Flowers Plantation community encourages an active, outdoor-focused lifestyle, with more than 35 miles of paved walking trails, lakes and green space. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy proximity to the four-mile Clayton River Walk on the Neuse, Riverwood Golf Club and East Clayton Community Park. Weekend getaways are also within easy reach, with the North Carolina coast about two hours away and the Blue Ridge Parkway within three.Watson at Flowers Plantation is served by Johnston County Public Schools, including River Dell Elementary School, Archer Lodge Middle School, and Corinth Holders High School.Join the VIP ListSince its founding in 1980, Fischer Homes has built more than 45,000 homes across the Midwest, South and Southeast. The company’s entry into the Raleigh market underscores its continued growth and expansion into sought-after destinations nationwide.For more information about Watson at Flowers Plantation or to join the VIP list, visit https://www.fischerhomes.com/find-new-homes/clayton/nc/communities/939/watson-at-flowers-plantation or www.fischerhomes.com.About Fischer HomesSince 1980, Fischer Homes has built more than 40,000 new homes, earning the trust of homeowners through an unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional experience of quality craftsmanship, outstanding customer care, and innovative design. Fischer Homes showcases award-winning floorplans with unmatched personalization options in over 200 new home communities across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio. Recognized as a top U.S. home builder and a proud St. Jude Dream Home builder, Fischer Homes is dedicated to creating thriving neighborhoods and lasting impact. Explore new homes at fischerhomes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.