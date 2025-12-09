Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes Hosts Clubhouse Open House

Anniversary event showcases amenities and resident clubs

This open house really captured the spirit of Cresswind. The energy, the laughter, the clubs showing off what they love—it all reflects the vibrant lifestyle our residents enjoy every day. ” — Chelsea Cabasal

HOSCHTON, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing the fifth-anniversary festivities at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes, Kolter Homes recently hosted a special Clubhouse Open House welcoming guests to experience the award-winning lifestyle that makes the community one of the most active 55+ destinations in the Southeast. The event gave visitors an immersive look at the master-planned amenities, social programming and resident-led clubs that shape daily life at Cresswind and offered attendees a chance to meet the Lifestyle Director, Chelsea Cabasal.Throughout the event, resident volunteers and the Cresswind team guided guests through a series of lively activities that showed how the community comes together. Members of the Cooking and Wine clubs prepared tastings, while other clubs demonstrated activities and answered questions. Attendees also enjoyed short fitness sessions led by skilled instructors, highlighting the community’s emphasis on wellness. Groups such as the Dominoes Club, Yarn Scribbles Club and the Motorcycle Club displayed how neighbors come together through shared interests.At the heart of the celebration was Club Cresswind, the community’s central hub for recreation, engagement and social connection. The clubhouse includes a serene lakeside lounge, an indoor swimming pool with lap lanes and the cutting-edge SmartFIT Training Center equipped by EGYM. Daily activities and resident-led clubs take place across the arts and crafts studio, multipurpose rooms and spacious event areas.The community’s outdoor amenities are abundant, including shaded walking paths, a dog park, a community garden and the namesake twin lakes where residents kayak and fish. Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes is an oasis for active adult homebuyers seeking a laid-back lifestyle. Nearby, the expansive event lawn—often the site of concerts and seasonal celebrations—offered a glimpse of the active social calendar that defines the community.Cresswind at Twin Lakes is also home to a premier Pickleball Center, where 33 dedicated courts, four tennis courts and the signature Eagle’s Nest pavilion make it a regional draw for active adults exploring the sport.Lifestyle Director Chelsea Cabasal leads the community’s robust programming. Guided by Cresswind’s pillars of Fitness, Relationships, Education and Entertainment, she builds a full calendar of concerts, themed parties, fitness classes, dances, trivia nights and more. Earlier this year, Cabasal won the silver 55+ Community Lifestyle Director of the Year at The Nationals competition hosted by the National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC) on behalf of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), celebrating her ability to maintain the welcoming environment that defines Cresswind Georgia, her excellent programming for Cresswind Georgia and her support for dozens of resident-led clubs.“This open house really captured the spirit of Cresswind,” Cabasal said. “The energy, the laughter, the clubs showing off what they love—it all reflects the vibrant lifestyle our residents enjoy every day.”Prospective buyers interested in the 55+ lifestyle at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes are encouraged to visit www.CresswindGeorgia.com . For complete details regarding the latest Cresswind communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, visit www.Cresswind.com The Kolter Group LLC is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment based in Delray Beach, Florida. Led by CEO Robert “Bobby” Julien, the Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, “Kolter”) includes four residential development business units. Kolter has sponsored over $26 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).Kolter has completed 84 residential projects, delivering over 23,000 units.Kolter has current investment in 80 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 56,000 units.Kolter Homes LLC, together with its affiliates (together with its affiliates, “Kolter Homes”), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $12.9 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.Kolter Homes has completed 17 projects, delivering over 7,000 residences.Kolter Homes has current investment in 26 projects expected to deliver a total of over 19,000 residences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.