ICE Nabs Illegal Alien with 14 Convictions in Sanctuary California as Law Enforcement Targets the Worst of the Worst

Ana Lizbeth Lopez-De Reyes' criminal history includes criminal threats, burglary, dissuading or intimidating a witness or victim, cruelty towards a child, hit-and-run, and fraud

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announces the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including those convicted of cruelty towards a child, molestation of a minor, assault with a deadly weapon, and a criminal with more than 14 convictions in sanctuary California.

"Sanctuaries like California RELEASE criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets to victimize more innocent Americans. For example, ICE arrested Ana Lizbeth Lopez-De Reyes who has FOURTEEN CRIMINAL CONVICTIONS including cruelty toward a child, burglary, fraud, and hit-and-run. We are calling on sanctuary politicians to stop this madness and turn criminals over to ICE,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Other criminal illegal aliens arrested yesterday include pedophiles, abusers, and other violent thugs. Americans can now see the dirtbags we are removing from their communities on wow.dhs.gov. 70% of ICE arrest are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S."

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Ana Lizbeth Lopez-De Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted FOURTEEN TIMES for crimes including criminal threats, burglary, dissuading or intimidating a witness or victim, cruelty towards a child, hit-and-run, and fraud in San Francisco, California.

Darwin Antonio Chicas-Amaya, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of molestation of a minor in Marion, Indiana.

Aleksandr Baiturin, a criminal illegal alien from Russia, convicted of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm in Los Angeles, California.

Juan Garza-De Leon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault on a family/house member impeding breath/circulation in Harris County, Texas.

Constantino Sanchez-Nepomuseno, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the U.S. Southern District Court of Mississippi.

