More Than 10,000 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Sanctuary Los Angeles Since DHS Launched Operations in June

Some of the worst of the worst arrested in Los Angeles include murderers, kidnappers, sexual predators, and armed carjackers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced today U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have made more than 10,000 arrests of illegal aliens—including murderers, kidnappers, sexual predators, and armed carjackers—in Los Angeles, California since June 2025.

This success of this operation is in spite of violent rioters who assaulted our law enforcement, threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at them, and attempted to obstruct lawful arrests of criminal illegal aliens.

“In the face of violence from rioters and demonization by sanctuary politicians, DHS law enforcement has made over 10,000 arrests in Los Angeles since operations began in June. Some of the most heinous criminal illegal aliens arrested include murderers, kidnappers, sexual predators, and armed carjackers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass failed the people of California. They let these criminals roam free. Thanks to our brave law enforcement, California is safer with these thugs off their streets. Instead of thanking our law enforcement for removing criminals from their communities, Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass repeatedly demonized our brave law enforcement during these operations.”

Since operations began in Los Angeles, DHS has arrested the worst of the worst including:

Alireza Hashemi, a criminal illegal alien from Iran, convicted of rape, aggravated assault, domestic violence, burglary, and driving under the influence.

Andres Velasquez-Ocampo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of armed carjacking, vehicle theft, and vandalism.

Juan Carlos Tamayo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Ambartsoum Pogosium, a criminal illegal alien from Armenia, convicted of kidnapping, homicide, fraud, burglary, larceny, and forgery.

Rene Reyes-Miranda, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of a sex offense against a child, sex offender registration violation, harassing communication, cocaine possession, robbery, burglary, larceny, probation violation, property crimes, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools.

Akop Jack Kantrozyan, a criminal illegal alien from Armenia, convicted of identity theft, burglary, multiple counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, larceny, multiple counts of fraud, receiving stolen property, shooting at an inhabited dwelling/vehicle, possession of a firearm, grand theft of access cards, violation of parole, battery, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Everado Garcia Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of vehicle theft, armed carjacking, and amphetamine possession.

Jose Manuel Perfecto Hernandez Corrales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession of stolen property and attempting to import methamphetamine into the U.S.

Yonic Telles-Sosa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who has been previously removed from the United States FIVE times and a final order of removal from 2013, convicted three times of knowingly and unlawfully entering the United States, robbery, marijuana possession, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Mohamed Chekchekani, a criminal illegal alien from Kenya, convicted of facilitating interstate commerce in aid of a racketeering enterprise, larceny, stolen property, and drug possession.

