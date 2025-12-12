Sanctuary State Refuses ICE Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Who Caused a Multi-Car Pile Up Involving a School Bus While Driving a Semi-Truck on a Washington Highway

This criminal illegal alien has a criminal history of multiple DUIs, possession of a controlled substance, and two prior removals from the U.S.

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for Juan Hernandez-Santos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who is accused of causing a wreck while driving an 18-wheeler that slammed into another vehicle, causing a six-car pile-up, including with a school bus on the morning of December 4, 2025, in Lacey, Washington. Local authorities did not honor the ICE detainer due to sanctuary policies, and he was subsequently released from custody.

The crash reportedly resulted in three individuals being hospitalized.

According to local reports, state authorities say Hernandez-Santos did not possess a commercial driver’s license, yet was operating a semi-truck when he caused the pile-up.

“This dangerous illegal alien has a criminal history including multiple DUIs, possessing a controlled substance, and two prior removals from the U.S. He was a walking public safety threat and illegally was driving a massive 18-wheeler when he caused a six-car pile-up involving a school bus on the highway in Washington,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thankfully, no children were in the bus. This story could have had a very different tragic ending. The sanctuary politicians in Washington failed once again to protect American citizens by refusing to honor our ICE arrest detainer.”

On February 24, 2005, United States Border Patrol (USBP) removed Hernandez-Santos to Mexico. He illegally re-entered—a felony—and was removed again from the U.S. June 7, 2006.

On an unknown date, and at an unknown place, he re-entered the United States for a third time.

His previous criminal history includes:

On May 24, 2008, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hernandez-Santos for driving without a license.

He was arrested again just one month later, on June 7, 2008, in California for driving under the influence and a hit-and-run with property damage.

On November 2, 2018, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On February 24, 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Hernandez for driving under the influence

In recent months, we’ve seen a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads, directly threatening public safety and resulting in senseless loss of life.

DHS law enforcement has arrested hundreds of illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles despite having no legal status in the U.S. In October, Secretary Kristi Noem announced that a successful 287(g) operation resulted in the arrest of 146 illegal alien truck drivers. ICE also arrested 91 illegal aliens driving 18-wheelers in Indiana in October.

In November, ICE arrested Akhror Bozorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan wanted in his origin country for belonging to a terrorist organization, in Kansas. He was working as a commercial truck driver despite no legal status in the U.S.

In August, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for a criminal illegal alien—Harjinder Singh—following his arrest for three counts of vehicular homicide while driving a semi-truck in Florida.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

