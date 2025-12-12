MDC welcomes new conservation agent to Carter County

Body

VAN BUREN, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces a new conservation agent placement for Carter County. Conservation Agent Korben Tucker graduated from MDC’s 2025 Conservation Agent Training Academy in September. Since then, he has been gaining experience in the field training program. Now, Agent Tucker is looking forward to becoming integrated with his assigned county.

“My family and I have enjoyed the natural resources of Carter County for the last 20 years, and the area has been monumental in forming my appreciation for the outdoors,” says Agent Tucker. “I hope to share this passion with the citizens of Carter County. Although I did not grow up in the Ozarks, it has always felt like home.”

If you have any conservation questions or need to report any wildlife violations in Carter County, please contact Agent Korben Tucker at (573) 996-8961 or by email at korben.tucker@mdc.mo.gov.