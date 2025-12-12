More Than 150 Million Free School Meals Served

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted that schools across New York State have served more than 150 million free meals since the start of the school year in September, following implementation of the Governor’s Universal School Meals law. Now that State law ensures all New York students have access to free breakfast and lunch, schools across the state are serving more than 2.5 million free meals per school day. Free school meals are estimated to save families $165 per child in grocery spending each month and have been shown to support learning, boost test scores, and improve attendance and classroom behavior. With approximately 2.7 million students in New York State, universal school meals can help families statewide save up to $450 million per month on grocery costs.

“Universal Free School Meals are putting money back in families' pockets and guaranteeing every student the nourishment they need to thrive, no questions asked,” Governor Hochul said. “No kid should go hungry in the classroom, and no parent should have to stretch their budget to pack a lunch. With 150 million meals now served to our students, we’re fighting for New York kids and making New York more affordable.”

Governor Hochul’s Universal School Meals law, which she signed in May, ensures that every student in New York State has access to a healthy breakfast and lunch at school. By eliminating any financial requirements to receive this benefit, New York State has also leveled the playing field and given parents back the money they would be spending.

The law enacted by the Governor included $340 million for Universal Free School Meals, allowing all students in participating schools to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge regardless of their families’ income. The Governor’s initiative requires all school districts, charter schools, and nonpublic schools that participate in the national school lunch and breakfast program to provide free breakfast and lunch meals to all students regardless of their families’ income, thereby reducing costs for families and ensuring that no student goes hungry at school. Under this initiative, the State now covers the student’s share of costs for all meals served to students not already receiving free meals.

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “We know that students cannot fully engage in learning when their basic needs are not met. Ensuring access to healthy, reliable meals is essential to both their well-being and their academic success. New York’s free school meals program is a critical investment that helps level the playing field, allowing every child to focus on learning, not hunger. The Department is proud to administer this program and remains deeply committed to working with BOCES, districts, and schools statewide to ensure every student has the nutrition and support they need to thrive.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am so pleased that, thanks to New York State’s strong commitment to expanding access to school meals, more than 150 million nutritious meals have been served since the start of the school year across our state, with 2.5 million provided to students per school day. As Chair of the Senate Education Committee, I am proud that New York continues to put children first and through free breakfast and lunch available to every student, our kids are able to focus on learning without fear of hunger or social exclusion. For many families I represent, and across the state, rising costs and reduced federal support have placed real strain on households. Free breakfast and lunch eases the burden for families while ensuring students have food, and the social interaction with their peers that they need to focus on their school work. I am grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and my Senate and Assembly colleagues who pushed so hard to make sure every child in New York has access to healthy breakfast and lunch regardless of family income.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Universal School Meals has delivered immediate benefits for students and families across New York, and I’m deeply proud to champion a public good that’s succeeding twofold in tackling child hunger while providing weekly savings on grocery costs for parents. Few initiatives offer affordability and impact at this scale for families in every region of the state simultaneously. Universal School Meals is a remarkable program, and we were thrilled to bring it to New York this year with the support of parents, teachers, advocates, and the Governor.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “In New York, our children come first, and achieving Universal School Meals is an extraordinary victory. I’m proud to have worked with Senator Hinchey, Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie, and a broad coalition of advocates, unions, parents, and community leaders to make it happen. Since September, schools have served more than 150 million free meals — now 2.5 million every day — saving families about $165 per child each month and helping students learn, focus, and thrive. For families in Queens, one of the most culturally diverse communities in the country, this brings real relief. At a time when education and social services are under attack, New York is choosing to invest in our kids, remove stigma, and ensure no child goes hungry in the classroom. This is what happens when we put families first. We got it done, and our children are better for it.”