2026 Data Conference – Save the Date: April 28 and 29, 2026

Save the Date!

Join us for the Nebraska Data Conference on April 28 and 29, 2026, at the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney, NE.

This years theme is From Evidence to Impact: Advancing Literacy and Accountability through Data.

Grounded in AQuESTT and guided by literacy as an agency priority, this theme focuses on using data to move from information to action. It emphasizes how meaningful data practices drive literacy growth, inform accountability, and advance educational excellence statewide.

📅 Dates: April 28 & 29, 2026

📍 Location: Younes Conference Center South, Kearney, NE

Don’t miss out on insightful sessions, networking opportunities, and expert-led discussions designed to elevate your data skills and knowledge. Registration, session details, and hotel information coming soon.

www.nedataconference.com

We look forward to seeing you there!