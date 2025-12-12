UnifyCX Wins 2025 CUSTOMER Experience Innovation Award For Redefining The Future of Human + AI-Powered CX

Customer Experience Innovation Award

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnifyCX, a global leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Management (CXM), has been named a 2025 CUSTOMER Experience Innovation Award winner, recognizing its transformative approach to CX through the fusion of artificial intelligence and human empathy.UnifyCX earned the CX Innovation Award for redefining what artificial intelligence can mean in the contact center, not as a replacement for people, but as a force that elevates them. At a time when customer experience is often fragmented across systems and tools, UnifyCX built something fundamentally different: a human-centered AI ecosystem designed to simplify complexity, enhance performance, and scale empathy.“This award reflects our commitment to redefining what exceptional customer experience looks like,” said Vidya Ravichandran, Founder and CEO of UnifyCX. “Our approach is to let AI handle the complexity so people can focus on customers. It gives teams clarity and support, helping every interaction feel more meaningful.”UnifyCX’s platform seamlessly integrates advanced AI with human intelligence to transform every stage of the CX lifecycle, from hiring and onboarding to live engagement and continuous improvement. Its latest innovations include:· Ava, the Conversational AI Bot: Handles Tier 1 interactions with natural, brand-aligned responses, freeing agents to focus on high-value conversations.· AI Recruitment Engine: Screens, scores, and matches candidates in minutes, reducing attrition and ensuring the right talent from day one.· Study Buddy: An adaptive onboarding assistant that accelerates agent readiness and builds confidence through personalized learning.· Ava for Agents: A real-time co-pilot delivering live guidance, response drafting, and contextual analysis to enhance accuracy and speed.· QA & Coaching Automation: Provides 100% interaction coverage with instant feedback and coaching to turn every call into a development opportunity.· Voice of the Customer (VoC) Analytics: Captures every conversation to surface emotion, sentiment, and trends that shape smarter business decisions. Powered by UnifyCX’s Agentic AI, these insights translate into real-time recommendations and automated next-best actions, helping teams respond faster, act smarter, and deliver experiences that feel deeply human.Together, these technologies embody UnifyCX’s vision for Superhuman CX, experiences that feel deeply human, while being powered by AI. By transforming complex contact center operations into intelligent, insight-driven ecosystems, UnifyCX consistently drives measurable gains in efficiency, speed, and satisfaction. Organizations partnering with UnifyCX report stronger agent performance, faster resolutions, and more consistent customer loyalty.The 2025 CUSTOMER Experience Innovation Award underscores UnifyCX’s leadership in building smarter, more sustainable, and human-centered CX ecosystems. Through its commitment to empathy, intelligence, and continuous innovation, UnifyCX is proving that the future of customer experience isn’t just about technology it’s about people.“Congratulations to UnifyCX for receiving a 2025 Customer Experience Innovation Award. UnifyCX AI has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to great innovation from UnifyCX in 2025 and beyond.” To learn more about UnifyCX and its award-winning CXM platform, visit www.unifycx.com About UnifyCXUnifyCX is a transformative AI platform that empowers and enables teams to deliver efficient, exceptional customer experiences. We engineer superhuman customer experiences through a powerful blend of strategy, omnichannel support, analytics, and AI-driven tools like recruitment AI, Voice of Customer, and 100% automatic QA. Our outcome-based model prioritizes measurable results for more than 200 client programs serviced today. With a focus on automation, talent enablement, strategic partnerships, and strict data ethics, UnifyCX delivers scalable, personalized, and compliant solutions that create real business impact.Media Contact:Erica DorosinStrategic Marketing Advisorerica.dorosin@unifycx.comAbout CUSTOMER Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com About TMCTMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO , deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.TMC Contact: Stephanie Thompson Manager, TMC Awards 203-852-6800

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.