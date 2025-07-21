UnifyCX Launches New Quezon City Site Driving Strategic Growth in the Philippines

UnifyCX Team and Dignitaries at ETON Office Opening Entrance to ETON Office

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnifyCX, a transformative AI platform that empowers and enables teams to deliver efficient, exceptional customer experiences, proudly announces the opening of its newest operations hub in Eton Centris, Quezon City, Philippines. This expansion marks a major milestone in UnifyCX’s global growth strategy and a strong commitment to nurturing world-class talent in the Philippines.UnifyCX, with over 20-years’ experience in navigating and shaping the evolution of customer experience, has built a reputation for delivering Superhuman CX: a seamless blend of human empathy and AI precision that enables organizations to move faster, think smarter, and care deeper. Backed by WndrCo, the tech and media investment firm founded by DreamWorks, Dropbox, and Workday veterans, UnifyCX is rapidly scaling operations across North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Asia.“Opening our newest site in Quezon City marks an exciting milestone in our global growth journey” said Vidya Ravichandran, founder and CEO of UnifyCX. “The Philippines continues to be a powerhouse for customer experience excellence, and this new facility reflects both our confidence in the local talent and our long-term commitment to investing in the region. We’re thrilled to expand our footprint here and to offer our clients even more capacity, innovation, and partnership from one of the world’s top CX destinations.”The new PEZA-accredited, IT-enabled facility in Metro Manila’s business corridor will serve as a next-gen delivery hub, supporting clients in e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, travel, and more. Beyond job creation, the site will offer:• Career development rooted in a “People First” culture• Community engagement through inclusive hiring, outreach, and volunteering• Advanced CX tools powered by UnifyCX’s proprietary AI platform, including automated recruiting, quality assurance, real-time coaching, and digital deflection• On-site wellness and recreation amenities, including a dedicated wellness space, recreation area, sleep pods, café stations on every floor, and a cafeteria• Easy access to key transportation hubs like Metro Rail System, bus, and Jeepney routesUnifyCX is redefining what’s possible in service by engineering AI to enhance, not replace, the people behind every great experience. As the global demand for faster, smarter, and more human-centered support grows, the new Quezon City location promises to be a pivotal force in reshaping how the world experiences customer care.To learn more, visit www.unifycx.com ________________________________________About UnifyCX:UnifyCX is a transformative AI platform that empowers and enables teams to deliver efficient, exceptional customer experiences. We engineer superhuman customer experiences through a powerful blend of strategy, omnichannel support, analytics, and AI-driven tools focused on recruitment, automatic QA, agent assist, voice of the customer, and more. Our engagement model prioritizes measurable results for more than 200 client programs serviced today. With a focus on automation, talent enablement, strategic partnerships, and strict data protection, UnifyCX delivers scalable, personalized, and compliant solutions that create real business impact.Media Contact:erica.dorosin@unifycx.com

