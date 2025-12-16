New Fall Protection Test Lab Expands Safety for Workers at Height

Gene Verble Testing & Training Facility Dedication ceremony

The Gene Verble Testing & Training Facility at Safewaze is fully operational

The benefits of an internal test lab include valuable lessons from exposure to the testing first-hand, immediate access to test results and increased speed to market.” — Cory Schurian, VP Product

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first expansion plans were drawn in 2021, ground was broken in 2024 and the Gene Verble Testing & Training Facility was dedicated to the Safewaze founder in February 2025. The 4-story, 4,000 square foot lab is now fully operational, elevating innovation and safety for fall protection equipment everywhere, with three virtual tour options available online.This innovative facility features the industry’s first horizontal life-line direct drop test structure located indoors as well as dozens of dedicated stations. Each one is engineered to perform rigorous ANSI and OSHA compliance testing as well as batch, verification and development testing. Capabilities include vertical and horizontal tensile testing, conditional and durability tests and simulated falls from multiple dynamic drop towers for anchors, harnesses, lanyards, winches and self-retracting devices.“The benefits of an internal test lab over using a third party,” stated Cory Schurian, VP Product, “include valuable lessons from exposure to the testing first-hand, immediate access to test results, full control over the process and increased speed to market.” Additionally, the internal lab allows Safewaze to perform testing that goes above and beyond standard requirements.On the training side, Safewaze Academy courses utilize the lab to offer an immersive, hands-on experience few can rival. The lab adds value to fall protection training for all participants from beginners to those with experience working at height. A variety of setups and structures supplement training in confined space entry, rescue and descent, emergency evacuation and safe system transitions, among others.Safewaze is currently working towards 17025 testing laboratory accreditation for the Testing & Training Facility from the International Standards Organization (ISO), a globally recognized leader in best practices. The certification process is in the final audit stages and is expected to be complete by January 2026. It is worth noting that Safewaze became ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management in 2022.Lab tour options are now available online. Visit the Safewaze YouTube channel to experience a quick drone fly-through, a 3-minute intro or a full virtual visit showcasing over 15 testing and training scenarios.About Safewaze:Since 1994, Safewaze has been on a mission to save lives and livelihoods. As fall protection’s most responsive partner, we provide quick and flexible solutions for fall arrest, rescue and confined space needs. With a 100,000 square foot facility in North Carolina and a growing, passionate team, we ensure workers are trained and protected by the best in modern fall protection. From anchors and harnesses to lifelines and lanyards, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it.

Testing & Training Facility drone fly-through tour

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.