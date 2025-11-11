Safewaze Donates $57k to Tunnel to Towers

U.S. fall protection manufacturer gives back to veterans and first responders in honor of those building America

Our veterans strengthen our industry and our communities. Supporting Tunnel to Towers is one way we can give back to the heroes who continue to serve, both at height and at home,” — Jill K. Alexander

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safewaze proudly announces the results of its sales campaign supporting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, raising $57,128.51 to honor U.S. military veterans, first responders and their families. This year’s initiative marks a significant increase from the original promotion in 2023.Veterans play a critical role across the construction, industrial and fall protection industries serving as safety managers, tower climbers, operators, trainers and field leaders who bring discipline, resilience and mission-first commitment to protecting workers at height. The contribution recognizes not only the sacrifice they made in uniform, but also the essential work they continue to do every day while keeping job sites safe.“Our veterans strengthen our industry and our communities. Supporting Tunnel to Towers is one way we can give back to the heroes who continue to serve, both at height and at home,” adds Jill K. Alexander, VP Marketing.About Safewaze:Since 1994, Safewaze has been on a mission to save lives and livelihoods. As fall protection’s most responsive partner, we provide quick and flexible solutions for fall arrest, rescue and confined space needs. With a 100,000 square foot facility in North Carolina and a growing, passionate team, we ensure workers are trained and protected by the best in modern fall protection. From anchors and harnesses to lifelines and lanyards, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it. safewaze.com About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation:The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life on September 11, 2001, by supporting our nation’s military and first responder heroes. The Foundation provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders, builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans, and is committed to ending veteran homelessness through nationwide housing initiatives. Since 9/11, Tunnel to Towers has been dedicated to ensuring that America never forgets the sacrifices of those who protect our country and our communities. t2t.org For more information, contact:Jill K. Alexander, VP Marketing // 980-781-1914 // jill@safewaze.com

