Safewaze Launches Contour Fall Protection Harness for Women

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women are entering the trades at the greatest rate in history, so the need to meet rigorous standards for personal protective equipment specifically for women has never been greater. The new Safewaze Contour harness for work at height has been built from the ground up with women in mind. This harness has been designed, tested and refined by a team of women at Safewaze with input all along the way from women working in the field to provide the safety and comfort that comes from a proper fit.The Contour’s multiple points of adjustability throughout, including shoulder and side buckles plus side torso straps, ensure a secure fit on women of all shapes and sizes – and keep the harness properly positioned while workers climb, bend and reach throughout the day. Lightweight, breathable padding provides superior airflow and innovative, ergonomic shoulder pads offer balanced weight distribution, especially with an SRL connection at the fixed dorsal D-ring.Tailored to the structure of women, the new harness comes with an exclusive size chart designed specifically for the Contour harness line. “Fitting hundreds of prototypes allowed us to make sure the same harness can adapt to women with every shape from apple to pear,” states Amanda Kostran, product development manager.The new Contour harness for women is available exclusively through Safewaze distributors. Visit Safewaze online for product details and contact Customer Service at 800-230-0319 or info@safewaze.com to find a convenient distribution location.About Safewaze:Since 1994, Safewaze has been on a mission to save lives and livelihoods. As fall protection’s most responsive partner, we provide quick and flexible solutions for fall arrest, rescue and confined space needs. With a 100,000 square foot facility in North Carolina and a growing, passionate team, we ensure workers are trained and protected by the best in modern fall protection. From anchors and harnesses to lifelines and lanyards, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it.

