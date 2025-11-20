Safewaze Launches Contour Fall Protection Harness for Women
The first fall protection harness designed by women, especially for women
The Contour’s multiple points of adjustability throughout, including shoulder and side buckles plus side torso straps, ensure a secure fit on women of all shapes and sizes – and keep the harness properly positioned while workers climb, bend and reach throughout the day. Lightweight, breathable padding provides superior airflow and innovative, ergonomic shoulder pads offer balanced weight distribution, especially with an SRL connection at the fixed dorsal D-ring.
Tailored to the structure of women, the new harness comes with an exclusive size chart designed specifically for the Contour harness line. “Fitting hundreds of prototypes allowed us to make sure the same harness can adapt to women with every shape from apple to pear,” states Amanda Kostran, product development manager.
The new Contour harness for women is available exclusively through Safewaze distributors. Visit Safewaze online for product details and contact Customer Service at 800-230-0319 or info@safewaze.com to find a convenient distribution location.
About Safewaze:
Since 1994, Safewaze has been on a mission to save lives and livelihoods. As fall protection’s most responsive partner, we provide quick and flexible solutions for fall arrest, rescue and confined space needs. With a 100,000 square foot facility in North Carolina and a growing, passionate team, we ensure workers are trained and protected by the best in modern fall protection. From anchors and harnesses to lifelines and lanyards, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it.
Jill Alexander
Canopy Brands
+1 980-781-1914
jill@canopybrands.us
By Women, For Women - Contour Fall Protection Harness
