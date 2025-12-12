Learn about animals and what they eat at MDC program Dec. 19 in Branson

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – It can be interesting discovering what’s on the menu for an animal.

Discover more about the diet of amphibians and reptiles at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Feeding Frenzy” event on Friday, Dec. 19. This free program will be held from 6 to7 p.m. at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, 483 Hatchery Road in Branson.

The program is open to all ages and registration is required at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213364.

At this program, MDC staff will demonstrate how they feed the snakes, turtles, toads, frogs, and salamanders that are on display at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center. While these animals gobble up a smorgasbord of crickets, worms, and other food items, their eating habits will be discussed.

Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery. Visitors should note that the fish hatchery raceways will be closed during this after-hours event.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC's Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and email bulletins. People can get information about signing up for text alerts by calling 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.