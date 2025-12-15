Joshu Joins the AAIS Partner Program to Strengthen Speed, Compliance, and Market Agility for Insurers

Joshu to offer AAIS Members support for faster product launches and compliant delivery across the industry.

[Joshu's] modern, flexible platform aligns with our mission to help insurers respond to evolving market demands more efficiently.” — Ross Fisher, Interim CEO of AAIS

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is pleased to announce that Joshu has joined the AAIS Partner Program, expanding the tools and expertise available to help insurers bring innovative, compliance-ready products to market with greater speed and efficiency.Joshu provides modern underwriting and distribution technology designed for rapid product creation and digital launch. By joining the AAIS Partner Program, Joshu brings AAIS Members a cloud-based platform purpose-built for insurance product development, enabling faster launches, multi-channel distribution, and streamlined policy administration.“We are thrilled to collaborate with AAIS on our journey to help insurers bring new products to market quickly and efficiently,” said Roy Mill, Co-founder & CEO of Joshu. “AAIS provides the industry's most trusted, compliance-ready forms and content, and Joshu delivers the modern underwriting and distribution software required to bring those products to market faster than ever. By integrating the depth of AAIS's advisory solutions with the agility of Joshu’s rapid product launch platform, we are empowering insurers to deliver innovative, market-ready products instantly.”Ross Fisher, Interim CEO of AAIS, is excited to welcome Joshu to AAIS’s growing AAIS Partner Program community.“Joshu represents the type of forward-thinking organization we seek to include in the AAIS Partner Program,” said Fisher. “Their modern, flexible platform aligns with our mission to help insurers respond to evolving market demands more efficiently. Together, our community of Members and Partners continues to strengthen the industry with tools that drive speed, compliance, and sustainable growth.”AAIS Partners play an important role in supporting AAIS’s mission by providing specialized capabilities that help Member carriers innovate, compete, and thrive in an increasingly complex insurance landscape.To learn more about how AAIS Partners can help Members enhance operational efficiency and market agility, visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement team at membership@AAISonline.com.About JoshuJoshu empowers insurers to launch new products and digital distribution channels quickly and with greater independence from complex IT resources. Its modern underwriting and go-to-market platform enables insurance professionals to configure products, automate workflows, and deploy user-friendly online portals in a fraction of the traditional time. Founded by technology leaders and insurance veterans, Joshu was built to help carriers and MGAs accelerate innovation, reduce friction, and compete more effectively in today’s digital-first market. Joshu is backed by leading investors including Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Correlation Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Sure Ventures, and DragonX Capital. Learn more at joshuins.com.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.###Media Contacts:JoshuSomer R. Wilsonsomer@joshuins.com

