Selectsys Joins AAIS Partner Program to Accelerate MGA and Program Administrator Innovation

New technology Partner to deliver advanced rating APIs, operational efficiency, and faster speed-to-market for AAIS Members.

Selectsys represents the kind of innovative, practical capabilities that deliver real value to our Members.” — Ross Fisher, Interim CEO of AAIS

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to share that Selectsys has joined the AAIS Partner Program, expanding the network of trusted technology and service providers that help AAIS Members accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and bring new programs to market faster.As an AAIS Partner, Selectsys is collaborating with AAIS to build and maintain the Inland Marine Rating APIs, a critical component supporting faster, more connected MGA and Program Administrator operations. Through this collaboration, AAIS Members will have access to Selectsys’s complete MGA Starter Package, which includes rating integration, portal setup, system configuration, and dedicated insurance operations resourcing.Selectsys provides a unified technology and services ecosystem for MGAs, Program Administrators, and carriers. By blending advanced software, AI, and trained insurance operations teams, it enables clients to launch and manage programs with greater speed and efficiency through its Expert Insured end-to-end policy administration platform, its RQB Portal for rate, quote, and bind functions, and its comprehensive BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services.“We’re proud to collaborate with AAIS to build and support the Inland Marine Rating APIs, providing the foundation for a modern, fully connected MGA ecosystem,” said Spencer McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Expert Insured (acquired by Selectsys in February 2025). “Through this collaboration, AAIS Members can launch complete MGA and Program Administrator operations in weeks, with integrated rating, front-end portals, policy administration, and trained operational teams all ready to go. Our goal is to make it simpler and faster for Members to bring new programs to market.”AAIS Members also receive an exclusive offer of up to $100,000 in production credits through Selectsys, including $25,000 for each product (Expert Insured, RQB Portal, and BPO Services) and an additional $25,000 when all three are used together.“Selectsys represents the kind of innovative, practical capabilities that deliver real value to our Members,” said Ross Fisher, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. “Their integrated technology and operational expertise help our Members streamline complex processes, accelerate program development, and enhance competitiveness in today’s rapidly evolving insurance environment.”The AAIS Partner Program connects AAIS Member carriers and MGAs with trusted technology and service providers that advance speed, innovation, and regulatory alignment across the insurance ecosystem. Through Partners like Selectsys, Members gain access to specialized resources and tools that enhance efficiency in underwriting, pricing, and program management.To learn more about how AAIS Partners can help enhance operational efficiency and market agility, visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement team at membership@AAISonline.com.About SelectsysSelectsys is a global insurance technology and outsourcing partner, delivering a unified ecosystem for MGAs, Program Administrators, and carriers. The company combines advanced software, AI, and trained insurance operations to help clients launch and manage programs faster and more efficiently. Learn more at Selectsys.com or ExpertInsured.com.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.###Media Contacts:Spencer McDonaldExpert Insuredspencer.mcdonald@expertinsured.com

