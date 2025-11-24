Property Guardian Joins the AAIS Partner Program, Expanding Access to Advanced Wildfire Analytics for Members

Property Guardian to offer AAIS Member resources with innovative underwriting tools, data intelligence, and wildfire risk expertise.

Property Guardian brings practical expertise and innovation that help our Members adapt, stay competitive, and serve policyholders with confidence.” — Ross Fisher, Interim CEO of AAIS

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is pleased to announce that Property Guardian , a leader in advanced wildfire analytics, has joined the AAIS Partner Program. This addition enhances the roster of expert solution providers available to AAIS Members, offering new ways to accelerate underwriting, pricing, and risk mitigation in wildfire-exposed regions.“Property Guardian is proud to join the AAIS Partner Program,” said Pat Blandford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Property Guardian. “As wildfire risk reshapes property insurance, our job is to equip underwriters with transparent, defensible analytics that improve selection, pricing, mitigation, and monitoring — helping carriers protect customers and grow sustainably. We are excited to support AAIS Members through shared standards, advisory programs, and data initiatives to turn better information into better outcomes across the industry.”By joining the AAIS Partner Program, Property Guardian extends its expertise to AAIS Members seeking data-driven insights that improve portfolio performance and enhance decision-making across the insurance lifecycle. Its proprietary analytics platform combines cutting-edge science, exclusive data partnerships, and multidisciplinary field expertise to deliver actionable intelligence at the property level.“AAIS is thrilled to welcome Property Guardian to our Partner Program,” said Ross Fisher, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. “As wildfire exposure continues to evolve, having access to trusted analytics and scientific insight is vital for carriers and underwriters. Property Guardian brings practical expertise and innovation that help our Members adapt, stay competitive, and serve policyholders with confidence.”The AAIS Partner Program connects AAIS Member carriers and MGAs with trusted technology and service providers that advance speed, innovation, and regulatory alignment across the insurance ecosystem. Through Partners like Property Guardian, Members gain access to specialized expertise and tools that help optimize underwriting, pricing, and risk management processes.To learn more about how AAIS Partners can help enhance operational efficiency and market agility, visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement team at membership@AAISonline.com.About Property GuardianProperty Guardian (part of Green Shield Holdings) delivers advanced wildfire analytics that enable underwriters, carriers, MGAs, and real estate professionals to profitably select, price, mitigate, and monitor risk—driving portfolio performance, proactive loss control, and growth in wildfire-exposed markets. By combining cutting-edge science with exclusive data partnerships, Property Guardian transforms thousands of wildfire signals into clear, actionable insights at the property level. Its multidisciplinary team of seasoned underwriters, data scientists, meteorologists, arborists, certified wildfire-mitigation specialists, and veteran hotshot firefighters—alongside exclusive partnerships with leading modeling and data firms—provides carrier-grade decision support that improves loss ratios, accelerates decisions, and stands up to scrutiny. Learn more at propertyguardian.com.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.###Media Contacts:Joshua CliftonProperty GuardianJoshua.clifton@greenshieldrisk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.